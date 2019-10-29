Mike Brown, Sr., RB, Sherman

Brown helped Sherman pick up its first district win and stay in the playoff race with a 42-14 victory over Wylie East in 7-5A (I) action. He had 23 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns as Brown became the 11th Bearcat to surpass 2,000 career rushing yards and move to ninth on the program’s all-time rushing list.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman

Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro

Week 5 — Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe

Week 6 — Cy Shope, Sr., RB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Jake Carroll, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne

Week 8 — Blake Smith, Jr., WR, S&S