Sherman's Madalyn Hall set the school record in the 100 backstroke as the Lady Bearcats came up just short in a dual swim meet against McKinney North, 79-77, at Austin College.

Hall was the runner-up in the 100 back with a time of 1:05.40 to break the previous mark of 1:09.04 set by Julianne Kleespies in 1984.

She also won the 200 IM with a time of 2:31.57 and combined with Paige McMahan, Brenna Michaelsen and Grace Quick to win the 200 medley relay in 2:14.46 and the quartet won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.19.

Michaelsen won the 200 free in 2:33.93 and was the runner-up in the 100 fly in 1:15.03, McMahan won the 50 free in 29.83 seconds, Quick was the runner-up in the 500 free with a time of 6:56.58 third in the 50 free in 31.23 seconds, Jordyn Berenguer was the runner-up in the 100 free in 1:13 and Leslie Cornejo was third in the 200 free in 2:48.44 and third in the 500 free in 7:45.75.

Berenguer, Cornejo, Evangeline Ramey and Nicole Antonov combined to win the 400 freestyle relay in 5:22.30.

Ramey was third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 2:03.12.

On the boys side, McKinney North picked up a 108-23 victory. Sam Aguilar led Sherman with a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.47 and a runner-up finish in the 200 free at 2:15.60, Grant Dominick was first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.85 and third in the 50 free in 30.12 seconds and Aldo Terrazas was fourth in the 50 free in 32.87 seconds and in the 100 free in 1:15.96.