It was everything you wanted in a rivalry match-up and then some, as the Lady Yellow Jackets and Lady Bearcats proved for the final time in the season.

Each game needed a little something extra and after Denison had the early advantage before Sherman gained the late momentum, it was deadlocked in the fifth game and extra points were needed once again.

It took a seventh match point for the Lady Jackets to secure the victory and Taryn Gaines' kill did the honors as Denison outlasted Sherman, 32-30, 27-25, 25-27, 24-26, 17-15, in District 10-5A action to close out the season at Bearcat Gymnasium.

It is the first time the Lady Jackets have swept their rivals for the first time since 2011.

“That was a good, fun match that gave me a heart attack,” Denison head coach Jana Kelly said. “After the first set I told the girls 'you don't have to given them their money's worth.'”

Gaines had 10 kills, four blocks and seven digs, Ashlinn Hamilton also put down 10 kills, Elizabeth Linwood finished with eight kills and 33 digs, Laney Muirhead totaled seven kills and six blocks, Rylie Buttrill collected 17 digs, Kenzie Clark handed out 24 assists to go with 11 digs and Maddie Marr chipped in nine assists and 13 digs for Denison (15-26, 2-8), which more than doubled its win total from 2018.

“They played for the seniors. They know how important it was. They wanted to win it so badly,” Kelly said. “Sherman wanted it to. They weren't going down without a fight.”

Kylie Jackman had 21 kills and 25 digs, Avery Charske added 18 kills, 14 digs and three blocks, Samantha Graham finished with 38 assists, 19 digs and seven kills and Ryan Dobbs put down seven kills for Sherman (5-36, 0-10).

“I don't think I could have asked for more than they put on the court,” Sherman head coach Chelsea Beal said. “I expected them to come in and play like it was their last game. They played and weren't scared. They put everything they had to give on the floor.”

Despite blowing the 2-0 advantage, the Lady Jackets remained collected enough to jump out to a 5-2 lead in Game 5. Sherman battled back and the score was tied at seven.

What looked to be the deciding push came next. The Lady Jackets picked up seven of the next eight points behind Muirhead, Gaines and Linwood and was sitting on a 14-8 lead. Needing just one more point to clinch the win, it turned out to be harder than expected.

Jackman and Charske had kills before a Denison hitting error and the margin was cut it half. Savanna Hall and Charske had kills before a block by Denison went wide. Sherman had fended off six straight match points and when Hall smashed a 50-50 ball, the Lady Bearcats had match point.

Gaines and Linwood combined on a block, a Sherman error gave the advantage back to Denison and Gaines got the deciding kill to end the marathon match.

“They kept getting block after block after block. I told Taryn we're going to keep going to you and they know we're going to you,” Kelly said. “Find the hole. She was able to get it down, even if it wasn't a direct shot.”

Sherman needed a late push in Game 4 to keep the match going. The early stages saw neither side holding more than a two-point advantage. Then Denison led 20-15 but again the Lady Bearcats didn't fold.

Down 22-19 they came up with four consecutive points for a one-point lead. Denison tied them twice before Dobbs and Graham put down kills to set up the thrilling conclusion.

The Lady Jackets had a pair of match points in Game 3 but Sherman survived. In this frame it was Denison which had to rally late. Charske had back-to-back kills to give Sherman a 20-17 lead before Denison notched six straight points to hold a 23-20 advantage.

Sherman responded with a 3-0 burst and the score was deadlocked again. An SHS hitting error put Denison on the brink of a sweep but Charske overpowered a block.

Another hitting error by the Lady Cats gave the Lady Jackets a second chance but they committed a hitting error. Jackman earned the final two points and extended the match.

“Game 3 was about the desire to play,” Beal said. “They got some rhythm and got some momentum.”

Sherman came close to tying the match with a late push in Game 2. The Lady Jackets were up by as many as three twice, the last at 17-14, before Savanna Hall and Nikki Jackman had kills and Sherman was able to pull even at 19.

Denison was up 22-20 when Beal called timeout and the break worked. Sherman went on a 4-0 run and was a point away from claiming the stanza. But a service error kept Denison alive and Hamilton followed with a kill to square things at 24.

The teams traded service errors, Sherman had a hitting error and the Lady Jackets went up 2-0 on a combined block from Muirhead and Mykayla Guidry.

The first game set the tone for the long evening. Denison used a 5-0 run early before Kylie Jackman and Dobbs put pressure on the Lady Jackets. After the Lady Bearcats cut into the lead, Denison had a 4-0 burst to widen the advantage to 16-7 before Sherman responded with three consecutive points.

But the Lady Bearcats couldn't get closer than six points in that stretch and Denison got kills from Guidry and Hamilton for a 22-14 lead. The deficit was quickly halved on a 4-0 run from Sherman but a service error gave a point right back to the Lady Jackets.

The momentum remained with the home team and the 10-2 overall run was capped by a 6-1 surge that pulled Sherman even at 24.

Both teams had multiple chances at game point. Sherman's came at 28-27 and 29-28 while Denison had four opportunities, including 26-25, 27-26 and 30-29 before a pair of hitting errors from the Lady Bearcats clinched Game 1 for the Lady Jackets.