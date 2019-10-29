For the second time this season, Austin College men’s water polo player Max Wade has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Newcomer of the Week, the league office has announced.

Wade, a freshman attacker from Flower Mound, was named the CWPA Division III Eastern Championships Rookie of the Tournament after a four-game stint in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wade scored 18 goals in those four games, including three tallies to help the ‘Roos secure their first victory of the season, a 16-7 win over host school Washington & Jefferson.