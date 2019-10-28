Jones named LSC Defensive Player of the Week

West Texas A&M’s Mike Jones was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. The senior defensive back is the second Buff this season to earn Player of the Week honors after leading the Buffs to a 35-14 victory over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.

Jones was instrumental in bringing the Wagon Wheel back to Canyon as WT forced six turnovers and held the Greyhounds to their second-lowest rushing total of the season (239). The San Diego, Calif. native recorded 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He forced his first fumble in a Maroon and White uniform in the fourth quarter with a hit on ENMU’s Paul Terry in the red zone sealing the victory for the Buffs.

The Buffs host Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday at Buffalo Stadium in a game that will be streamed on ESPN3. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m.

WT takes home cross country honors

WT’s men’s and women’s cross country teams were recognized for successful LSC meets this past weekend at Silver City, N.M.

The WT men won the team title and Jake Krolick was named coach of the year. Junior Ezekiel Kipchirchir was the conference newcomer of the year for WT. Seniors Daniel Haymes, Emmanuel Too and Ahmed Omar were named all-conference, as was sophomore Butare Rugenerwa.

WT junior Briggs Wittlake was named to the all-academic team.

For the WT women, freshman Daphne Pate, a Randall graduate, was named the freshman of the year. Seniors Kelly McCaskill and Mallory Shehan were named all-conference.