In Howe on Oct. 22, Ally Harvey had 16 kills for the Lady Bulldogs but second-place Bonham earned a 25-22, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23 win in district action.

Sierra Copeland put down 14 kills, Hannah Dwyer chipped in five kills and three digs, Cassidy Anderson handed out 17 assists to go with 10 digs, Jenna Honore finished with 12 assists and four digs, Molly Wilson chipped in 14 digs and Gracie Lankford totaled 10 digs for Howe.

Howe then lost 3-0 to Van Alstyne on Friday.

Howe (14-20, 2-9) hosted fourth-place Leonard on Tuesday to close out its season, but that match was played after press time for this issue.

Blue Ridge 3, Bells 1

In Blue Ridge, Bella Smith had 11 kills four digs and three blocks for third-place Bells but fourth-place Blue Ridge defeated the Lady Panthers, 20-25 25-20, 25-15 25-23, in District 10-3A action.

Jaiden Tocquigny added nine kills and three blocks, Kayton Arnold chipped in four kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 28 assists, Gabby Smith finished with three kills and 10 digs and Mia Moore collected six digs for Bells (22-16, 6-5), which hosts second-place Bonham to finish the regular season.

A win or losses by Blue Ridge and Leonard clinches a playoff spot for the Lady Panthers. There is a chance for a three-way tie between the schools and the need to determine the final two postseason berths.

Leonard 3, Whitewright 0

In Whitewright, the Lady Tigers suffered a 25-17, 25-22, 26-24 loss against Leonard in District 10-3A action.

Mikayla Farber had 10 kills and seven digs for Leonard, which tied Blue Ridge for fourth place in the standings and moved one game behind Bells. Leonard plays at Howe on Tuesday to close out the season and needs to win to force at least a play-in match.

Whitewright (4-27, 0-11) finishes the season at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

District 9-3A

Gunter 3, Ponder 1

In Gunter, Beth Gilbreath had 13 kills and 13 digs as second-place Gunter defeated first-place Ponder, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17, to have a chance at sharing the district title.

Rayanna Mauldin added 12 kills and two blocks, Jacee Childers handed out 43 assists to go with 15 digs and Nyah Ingram collected 23 digs for Gunter (30-11, 10-1), which plays at S&S and a win would give the Lady Tigers half of the 9-3A crown with Ponder (29-13, 11-1) — which has the district bye on Tuesday before opening the playoffs.

Pottsboro 3, S&S 0

In S&S, fifth-place Pottsboro defeated S&S, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12, in district action.

Pottsboro (19-19, 4-7) finishes the season by hosting third-place Pilot Point on Tuesday.

Chelsea McDonald had 10 kills and two blocks, Sydney Ringger put down seven kills, Baylee Hix chipped in six kills, Trinity Arrington and Jamie Neel each finished with five kills, Chasey Harden handed out 19 assist, Mary Robinson collected nine digs, Shelby Smith totaled eight digs and Dakota Billmeier contributed 12 digs for S&S (3-18, 0-11), which closes out the season at second-place Gunter on Tuesday.

Pilot Point 3, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had seven kills and 11 digs for Whitesboro but third-place Pilot Point defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16, in district action.

Cortlyn Cobb put down four kills, Karley Wolf chipped in three kills, Ashlee Hensley handed out 11 assists, Elly Harper finished with six assists and 10 kills, and Chesney Wolf collected 11 digs for sixth-place Whitesboro, which closes out the season at fourth-place Callisburg on Tuesday.

Pilot Point (26-18, 7-4) finishes the regular season at Pottsboro on Tuesday.

District 11-2A

Lindsay 3, Collinsville 2

In Collinsville, the top two teams in the standings met and first-place Lindsay rallied past second-place Collinsville, 25-22, 20-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-9, in district action.

The victory clinched the top seed for the playoffs for Lindsay and locked Collinsville into the second seed. The Lady Pirates (33-10, 9-2) close out the regular season at fourth-place Alvord on Tuesday.

Valley View 3, Tioga 1

In Valley View, the third-place Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-22 loss against fourth-place Valley View in district action.

Tioga, which had already clinched the third seed for the playoffs, has the district bye on Tuesday before opening the postseason.