VAN ALSTYNE — Valerie Young had 12 kills, 10 assists and nine digs as Van Alstyne earned the outright District 10-3A championship with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 victory against Whitewright on Oct. 22. Then last Friday, Micah Welch had eight kills, 13 assists and eight digs as the Lady Panthers finished off an undefeated run through 10-3A with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-15 win over Howe.

On Oct. 22, Welch added eight kills, 11 assists and eight digs, Lindi Boling collected 14 digs, Sydney Sullivan chipped in four aces and four digs, Hannah Hemphill and Samantha Moore each put down three kills and Darcey Earley finished with five digs for Van Alstyne

Then on Oct. 25, Moore put down seven kills, Janessa Crawford chipped in six kills, Young totaled five kills, 16 assists and three digs, Boling collected 29 digs and Sullivan finished with 10 digs for Van Alstyne (31-4, 12-0), which had the district bye on Tuesday before opening the playoffs against defending state champion Callisburg, the fourth seed out of District 9-3A.

Callisburg had a 5-6 district record and 15-26 mark overall on the season going into its match against Whitesboro on Tuesday, which was played after press time for this issue. Prior to the Whitesboro match, the Lady Wildcats were coming off a 3-0 loss to Gunter on Oct. 22 and a 3-2 win over Pottsboro on Oct. 18.