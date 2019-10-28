A handful of performances in Week 8 could have nearly single-handedly won the week for you if you were lucky enough to have those players on your team.

Aaron Jones had a huge Sunday night performance, rushing 13 times for 67 yards but making his biggest impact in the passing game. He caught seven passes for 157 yards and two scores. One of those receptions was a quick forward pitch by Aaron Rodgers, probably frustrating anyone facing the Packers’ quarterback.

Tevin Coleman, another running back who had a huge day, scored four times on his way to 118 yards from scrimmage for the 49ers.

More huge games came from Cooper Kupp and Mike Evans. Evans, who has taken a back seat to second-year teammate Chris Godwin, showed he can still ball out as he caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp had the most productive day, in terms of yardage, catching seven passes for 220 yards. He also scored and is proving he’s the top wideout for the Rams.

Here’s a look at who should be available on the waiver wire heading into Week 9:

Chris Conley, WR, Jaguars: He finally had back-to-back quality games. Conley opened the season with a six-catch, 97-yard performance that included a score. In Week 8 he caught four passes for 103 yards, including a 70-yard score. That followed a three-catch, 83-yard performance in Week 7. Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are all off in Week 9.

Danny Amendola, WR, Lions: With Kerryon Johnson out for a while, the Lions could end up leaning on Matthew Stafford’s arm. Amendola could be a beneficiary of that strategy. He’s caught eight passes in two straight weeks, gaining 95 yards in Week 8. He has a good matchup with Oakland coming up.

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders: He had a solid game against the Texans, throwing for 285 yards and connecting on three scores. Jared Goff and Drew Brees owners could do worse than Carr as a bye week replacement in Week 9. Carr faces a Lions defense that is 28th in points allowed to quarterbacks.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans: Another option to replace any quarterback on bye in Week 9 is the new starter for Tennessee. Tannehill turned in a second straight solid fantasy game. He threw for just 197 yards but had three touchdown passes in Week 8. He has a tougher matchup than Carr in Week 9, but he’s worth pondering.

Darren Fells, TE, Texans: With Austin Hooper and Gerald Everett off in Week 9, Fells could be a nice pickup. He’s turned in solid fantasy production in three of his last four games.

Ryan Griffin, TE, Jets: Griffin is another name to look for if you’re desperate for a bye week fill-in. He caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars. Griffin and the Jets face Miami, 20th in points given up to tight ends, in Week 9.

Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers: Matt Breida hurt his ankle in Sunday’s blowout win over the Panthers, and Mostert proved to be productive when given the opportunity. Coleman is the lead back, but Mostert could be a viable player if Breida misses action.

Cole Beasley, WR, Bills: Beasley has scored two weeks in a row and gets to face Washington, Cleveland and Miami over the next three weeks. On Sunday he caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Titans: With Delanie Walker’s ankle injury being somewhat unpredictable, Smith has done a good job filling in. He’s gained at least 57 yards in three of the last four weeks. Smith caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders: If you have room to stash a player, Renfrow could be one to pick up. He finally showed some big-play ability with a 65-yard score against the Texans in Week 8. Renfrow finished with a career-best 88 yards.

Eagles defense: The defensive backfield for the Eagles isn’t very good but gets to face the Bears’ poor offense in Week 9. Chicago averages just 18.5 points per game. Throw in a sack or a turnover, and the Eagles could turn in a solid game. And they’re definitely available on the wire if you need to replace the Rams or Saints defense in your next matchup.