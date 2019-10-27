DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State gained 405 yards but was unable to overcome four interceptions in a 41-27 Homecoming loss to No. 23 Henderson State in Great American Conference play at Paul Laird Field.

Southeastern (1-7, 1-7) put together a balanced offensive effort that included 183 yards rushing and 222 yards through the air.

Daulton Hatley got his second straight start and threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns while completing 17-of-40 passes but was picked off four times, all in the second half.

Felton Hatcher was his top target with five grabs for 102 yards and a touchdown while Katrell Blakely hauled in four catches for 48 yards and a score.

The ground attack was led by Rashod Polk, who reeled off 71 yards on seven carries, and Ryan Taylor had 63 yards on eight carries with a 47-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, Conner Swope had a game-high 13 tackles and Scooter Baker added 10. Jeremiah Baltrip added nine stops along with an interception and a pass breakup and Keelan Chilton picked off a pass.

Pablo Tarango made a pair of field goals, hitting from 24 yards and 37 yards while also going 3-of-3 on extra points.

The Storm forced a three-and-out on Henderson State’s opening drive and after an 11-yard punt the offense took advantage of the excellent field position, driving 47 yards in nine plays as Hatley found Blakely for a seven-yard strike for the early 7-0 lead.

The Reddies answered on the ensuing drive with a 15-play, 75-yard march that took 6:36 off the clock and was capped by a Logan Moragne one-yard TD run to even the score.

On the second play of the second quarter the Storm regained the lead as Tarango connected on a 24-yard field goal at the 14:53 mark to go ahead 10-7.

HSU again responded and the following drive went 76 yards in 10 plays before Querale Hall scored from seven yards out to put the Reddies ahead 14-10 with 9:19 to go in the half.

Henderson State put together another 70-yard drive capped by a Richard Stammetti pass to L’liott Curry for a three-yard TD, but the PAT was off the mark leaving the score 20-10.

Southeastern took advantage of the remaining clock with an 82-yard drive in seven plays and finished off by Taylor’s 47-yard run to close the gap to 20-17 with 46 seconds to play in the half.

The teams traded punts to open the third quarter before HSU snagged its first interception, returning it to the Storm 15-yard line. Four plays later Stammetti found Curry again for a three-yard score to take a 27-17 lead.

Later in the third Mercardo Anderson returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown as Henderson State led 34-17 with 5:29 remaining in the third.

Tarango kicked a 37-yard field goal on Southeastern’s next possession to make it a two-score game with 2:05 to go in the third.

The Reddies tacked on one more score early in the fourth quarter as Stametti hit Chase Lodree for a 20-yard TD to take a 41-20 lead with 11:47 to play.

The Storm responded on its next drive with an eight-play, 75-yard drive was capped by a Hatley-to-Hatcher touchdown strike from 15 yards out for the final points of the contest.