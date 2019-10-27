Austin College couldn’t keep pace with Hendrix College as the Warriors used a big third quarter to blow things open for a 41-12 victory in Southern Athletic Conference action to spoil AC’s homecoming weekend.

The Warriors used several explosive plays to put points on the board, beginning with a 28-yard touchdown strike on their first drive as Miles Thompson found Chad McGonigal on fourth down to make it 7-0 with 10:26 on the clock.

The ‘Roos (4-3, 3-2) answered with an 11-play, 67-yard drive capped off by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Colt Collins to Maika Brinkerhoff, but on the ensuing kickoff, Kip VanHoose raced 84 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-6 after the point after attempts from both teams failed.

Hendrix added to its lead early in the second quarter as Thompson rushed 13 yards for the score to make it 20-6 with 11:33 left in the half and that’s where things stood at the break. Hendrix got on the board quickly in the second half when McGonigal went 67 yards on a pass from Thompson to make it 27-6 just 26 seconds into the third quarter.

The lead grew to 34-6 on a 43-yard touchdown strike from Thompson to Blake Hinton 10 minutes later and Thompson tossed his fourth touchdown of the game 11 seconds into the fourth quarter to push the margin to 41-6.

Austin College got on the board late as Evan Powell darted 51 yards for a touchdown with under a minute remaining.

Austin College was limited to 300 yards while the Warriors amassed 549, including 358 through the air.

Collins completed 18-of-37 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 30 yards on the ground and Powell finished with 52 yards to lead the rushing attack. Brinkerhoff caught four passes for 52 yards and a score while Keegan Nichols led the defensive effort with 14 tackles.

Thompson connected on 20-of-27 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns and also led the Warriors with 59 rushing yards. Hinton caught seven passes for 107 yards and Matthew Scirto led Hendrix with seven tackles.

Austin College heads to Birmingham-Southern on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.