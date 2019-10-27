ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Rebekah Christman picked up All-Great American Conference honors with a top-20 finish, leading Southeastern to a sixth-place finish at the GAC Cross Country Championships.

Christman picks up her second-straight All-GAC honor by finishing 17th with a time of 19:33.

Regan Ramos was the next Storm runner to cross, with a time of 19:58 to finish 27th.

Skye Summers checked in at 20:26.3 to finish 41st while Megan Rose had a time of 20:52.4 to finish 54th.

Lindsay Klasek and Amanda Rodriguez finished back-to-back with Klasek at 21:03.6 to finish 57th while Rodriguez clocked in at 21:04.2 to finish 58th.

Jacy Springer posted a 21:26.1 to finish 67th and two spots behind Sanjuanita Flores turned in a time of 21:33.3.

Letizia Hernandez clocked a 22:12.5 to finish 80th and Bailey Pritchett was 88th in 22:43.3.

Madelynn Coffey and Zaycia Guthrie also finished back-to-back with Coffey at 22:53.3 for 91st and Guthrie had a time of 22:59.0.