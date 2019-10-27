The Austin College volleyball team fell to Colorado College, 3-0, but came from behind to defeat Centenary, 3-2, to lock up a spot in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament with the win. The ‘Roos are now 15-18 overall and 9-8 in conference play.

Against Colorado College, the Tigers handed the ‘Roos (15-18, 9-8) a sweep by scores of 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 by hitting .248 as a team while Austin College hit just .086. Christine Royalty had eight kills to lead Austin College and Hannah Arbaugh added seven. Brooklyn Talley led the ‘Roos with 14 assists and added six digs while Mari Prazak paced the ‘Roos with 20 digs.

Austin College trailed 2-0 against Centenary, 25-16 and 25-17, and the ‘Roos found themselves down in the third set before rallying for a 25-23 victory. The ‘Roos followed with a 25-16 win in set four, and finished off the Ladies with a 25-18 fifth set victory in which they trailed 12-7 before coming from behind to earn the win. Kynleigh Browne led Austin College with 14 kills and Karson Dykes added 12 while Talley had 23 assists and 11 digs and Allison Pierce added 16 assists and 13 digs. Prazak led with 19 digs and Royalty finished with nine kills.

Austin College closes out SCAC play on Tuesday night as it hosts the University of Dallas in Hughey Gym at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.