POTTSBORO — In a wet, rainy battle the first-place Pottsboro Cardinals relied on Cy Shope, who set a pair of school single-game rushing records in the 41-27 victory against the third-place Emory Rains Wildcats in District 5-3A (I) action.

Shope finished with 34 carries for 337 yards and six touchdowns as Pottsboro (9-0, 5-0) clinched the top seed for the playoffs and no worse than a share of the district championship. The Cardinals have the district bye on Friday before closing out the season at Lone Oak on Nov. 8.

Shope broke the program’s previous rushing mark of 280 yards by Alfred Morrison against Tom Bean in 1983 and the rushing touchdown record of five, held by four players — Hunter Watson in 2017, Ryan Cowley (2001 twice), Bobby Flanagan in 1980 and Lester Barrett in 1977 — before Shope matched it against Van Alstyne three games ago, according to pottsborofootball.com’s record book.

Although Pottsboro did not need the passing game very much, Titus Lyons did have seven catches for 97 yards.

It was not a good start for the Cardinals as Dakota Saunders recovered a fumble for Rains (4-4, 2-2) on the opening kickoff. The Wildcats capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run by Luke Ratliff less than two minutes into the game.

Pottsboro responded with a one-yard touchdown run from Shope to tie the score on the next series.

With 2:47 remaining in the first, Rains had an answer as Andrew Balthrop’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Ratliff put the Wildcats up 14-7 at the end of the frame.

The second quarter belonged to Pottsboro as the Cardinals kept Rains off the scoreboard and took the lead for the first time with a 59-yard run by Shope along with him running in the two-point conversion.

With 34 seconds left in the half, he added a 30-yard touchdown run for a 22-14 lead at the break.

Rains opened the second half with a 69-yard touchdown run from Mason Songer on the first play from scrimmage to get within one. Sanger finished with 117 yards on 10 carries.

Pottsboro continued to give the ball to Shope and he ended a 12-play drive with a six-yard TD run that extended the lead to 29-21 with 7:37 left in the third.

With ten seconds left in the quarter, Shope broke free and cover 49 yards for his fifth score.

Rains was attempting a comeback but had to punt it back to the Cardinals and Shope had a 60-yard run come up just short of the end zone but he finished it off with a one-yard TD run at the 8:27 mark of the fourth quarter.

Balthrop connected with Colt Rivera for a 46-yard touchdown pass late in the frame and Pottsboro was able to run out the clock.