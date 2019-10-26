TIOGA — The Muenster Hornets took sole possession of first place and at least a share of the District 9-2A (II) title with a 50-6 win against the Tioga Bulldogs.

The Hornets (7-2, 2-0) produced 367 yards of offense as senior quarterback Lane Trubenbach finished 6-of-8 passing for 170 yards and four passing touchdowns. Senior fullback Reagan Johnson led with eight carries for 53 yards and senior wide receiver Danny Luttmer caught three passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Muenster held Tioga (3-5, 1-1) to 120 yards. Junior quarterback Caleb McKinney had 69 yards passing, including one touchdown pass and one interception, and also ran 11 times for 40 yards. Senior receiver Marshall Lease had one catch for 35 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Kaleb Scott also had three catches for 33 yards.

On Muenster’s first possession Jonathan Wheeler fumbled on the second play and freshman defensive lineman Christian Case pounced on the loose ball. Tioga was unable to capitalize on Muenster’s miscue and punted three plays later.

The momentum quickly shifted when the Hornets blocked the punt deep in Tioga territory. Two plays later Muenster got on the board first with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Trent Anderle. The two-point conversion attempt failed putting the Hornets up 6-0 with 8:51 remaining in the first quarter.

Muenster went on to put 21 more points on the scoreboard before the end of the quarter as the Hornets scored touchdowns on the next three possessions. Trubenbach connected with Luttmer on a 56-yard touchdown pass, Wheeler ran the ball in from six yards out and then Trubenbach found Luttmer again on a 16-yard pass.

The Hornets didn’t let up in the second quarter with two more scoring drives. With 8:47 remaining in the second quarter, Trubenbach found the mark again on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Wheeler. With seconds left in the half, Trey McTaggart hit a 32-yard field goal for a 36-0 lead at the intermission.

Muenster scored twice in the third quarter — the first on a 37-yard punt return by Trubenbach.

Tioga senior defensive lineman Austin Sotelo recovered a fumble on the next Muenster possession, giving the Bulldogs excellent field position on the Muenster 40-yard line. However, Tioga was unable to convert on a fourth-and-two attempt.

Muenster took over on downs and marched 68 yards in six plays the last an 18-yard touchdown pass from Trubenbach to Wheeler.

The Bulldogs were able to put together a 14-play scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. McKinney completed passes of 15 and 16 yards to Scott before connecting with Lease on a 35-yard bullet down the middle of the field for a touchdown with 2:05 remaining as the Bulldogs avoided the shutout.

Tioga will finish out District play this Friday with an away game against Cumby while Muenster plays at home and looks to sweep District 9-AA Division 2 with a win over Era.