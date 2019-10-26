BLUE RIDGE — Wrangler Priest had 26 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown, caught a TD pass and threw a touchdown to Keaton High as first-place Bells clinched a playoff spot with a 33-14 victory against Blue Ridge in District 9-3A (II) action.

Kaden Pyle ran twice for 91 yards and a score, Blake Rolen threw two touchdown passes, Tanner Carter had a 36-yard TD catch, Grady Waldrip totaled 70 yards on 13 carries and Bo Baker finished with 12 carries for 54 yards for Bells (5-3, 4-0), which can clinch the district title with a victory when it hosts Whitewright on Friday.

Slater James ran for two touchdowns while Tyson Walters was 11-of-19 passing for 145 yards and ran 14 times for 65 yards and James Husley caught five catches for 65 yards for Blue Ridge (4-4, 2-2), which is tied with Cooper for third place and plays at Prairiland on Friday.

District 5-3A (II)

Nocona 25, S&S 8

In Sadler, Jake Reynolds ran 20 times for 62 yards and a touchdown and also completed a two-point conversion to Cannen Fellegy during S&S' loss against Nocona in district action.

Gavyn Collins added six carries for 46 yards and Keane Ortega caught a pair of passes for 11 yards for S&S (1-8, 1-4), which finished with just 123 yards.

The Rams have the district bye on Friday before finishing their season at Holliday on Nov. 8.

Nocona (4-4, 2-2) is tied with Holliday for fourth place.

District 5-2A (I)

Celeste 14, Tom Bean 6

In Tom Bean, Ryan Weems had a first-quarter touchdown run for the Tomcats during their loss to Celeste in district action.

Weems threw for 92 yards, Kaleb Graham had 14 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 24 yards, Zach Lusk added two catches for 28 yards and Lance Pauler finished with three catches for 26 yards for Tom Bean (3-5, 1-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Trenton on Friday.

Bryce Jurca had 18 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown for Celeste (2-7, 1-2).