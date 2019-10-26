Richie Vaca-Cordova scored a golden goal, lifting the Lubbock Christian University men to a 3-2 double-overtime road victory Friday against the University of Texas at Tyler in Lone Star Conference soccer.

Fernando Flores and Caram Carneiro Alves assisted on Vaca-Cordova’s game-winner in the 106th minute.

LCU scored its earliest goal of the season, then had to rally from a 2-1 deficit on a goal by Carneiro Alves in the 69th minute.

LCU goaltender Braxton Thorne made three saves for the victory. He gave up two goals to Birkir Eydal, one in the sixth minute and one in the 69th.

LCU’s Abdou Joof scored just 1:43 into the match off an assist from Tariq Bakkali.

The Chaparrals improved to 8-4-1 and 4-1-1 in the conference. UT-Tyler dropped to 6-4-2 and 1-2-2.

WBU football

Wayland Baptist will try to add to a two-game winning streak and knock off one of the Sooner Athletic Conference’s upper-tier teams when the Pioneers take on Lyon College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.

Wayland (3-3, 2-2) beat Texas College 40-18 three weeks ago and then, after an open date, won 24-14 last week at Southwestern Assemblies of God.

Lyon (4-2, 3-1) beat SAGU 38-22 two weeks ago and is tied for second in the SAC.