In an environment built for defense and running the football, Sherman excelled at both at a muddy Bearcat Stadium to pick up its first district victory of the season.

Mike Brown finished with 204 yards and four touchdowns on on 23 carries as Sherman pulled away in the second half for a 42-14 victory in 7-5A (I) action.

Brown, who became the 11th Bearcat to rush for more than 2,000 yards in his career and moved to ninth on the school's all-time rushing list with 2,154, attributed his success on the ground to the team that's built around him.

“We all worked as a team we just all succeed,” Brown said. “Great blocking up front.”

Cornerback Gage Smith had a pair of interceptions, one of which was ticketed for a pick-six before being called back by a penalty flag. The Bearcats (4-4, 1-3) held the Raiders (2-6, 0-4) to 19 rushing yards, 177 total yards and stopped multiple fourth-down attempts.

“We have a great defense,” Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez said. “But then again, it wouldn't be possible without Mark Wilkinson, he's the head coach of the defense. The best thing that I do is I leave him the heck alone.”

Quarterback Tate Bethel found the end zone twice with his feet and threw for 131 passing yards and one interception to a 73.6 percent completion rate.

It was a scoreless first quarter as multiple defensive stands. The teams continued to trade punts until 8:56 left in the second quarter when Bethel kept the ball on a read-option and scored from 14 yards out. The touchdown was set up by Smith's first interception, which he returned to Wylie East's 20-yard line.

“Reading the quarterback's eyes,” Smith said. “Coach Wilkinson put in a great game plan for us and we executed it tonight.”

Brown followed Bethel's scored with a 32-yard touchdown run to put the Bearcats up 14-0 with 3:14 left in the half. Wylie East responded with a 14-yard pass from Cade Adamson to Xavier Smith with just 13 seconds to go until half-time to cut the Raiders' deficit in half.

Sherman came out of half-time and drove right down the field with an eight-play drive that concluded with an eight-yard TD run from Brown. On the ensuing drive, Smith grabbed his second pick of the evening and took it to the house before it was called back for an illegal block.

“I saw green grass and I saw my best friend make a block that was questionable, but I'm gonna get him later,” Smith said. “But we put in a great game plan all week and because of that we were able to make that play.”

Smith's interception set up Brown's third touchdown of the evening — a 41-yard run on the third play of the drive, putting the Bearcats ahead 28-7 in the middle of the quarter.

Sherman tacked on another touchdown, this time on a Bethel two-yard run, for a 35-7 advantage going to the fourth.

“We started to wear them out and started to get physical,” Martinez said. “When you can start to do that, we had some long runs that we haven't had all year and we were able to do that because of the guys up front dominating and staying on their blocks.”

Brown capped his night with a 50-yard TD run less than two minutes into the final quarter and the Bearcats widened the gap.

A 68-yard TD throw from Adamson to Smith ended the scoring. Smith finished with six catches for 118 yards.

Sherman will travel to West Mesquite for its final road game of the season and needs to win to have a chance to keep its playoff hopes alive.

“West Mesquite is a whole different team for us,” Martinez said. “We'll just have to go out there and play it. We've just got to keep getting first downs and hopefully cause some turnovers.”