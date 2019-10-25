WHITEWRIGHT — Leonard wide receiver Cameron Armstrong turned a dire fourth-and-26 situation into a 51-yard touchdown when he caught a pass from D.J. Brown at the 24 and shook off a Whitewright defender to score what turned out the be the game-winning touchdown as Leonard snatched a 41-34 lead with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter and hung on for the come-from-behind victory in District 9-3A (II) action.

Leonard, (5-4, 3-2) intercepted Whitewright’s Marshall Mangrum in the end zone with less than a minute remaining in the game to seal the victory.

“We threw and caught the ball when we had to,” Leonard head coach Shane Leonard said afterward. “We knew we were going to be run heavy because of the conditions.

A light mist fell at Tiger Stadium during the game, adding to an already saturated field.

Brown, Leonard’s sophomore quarterback, didn’t let the mud bother him, gashing the Whitewright defense for four touchdowns and throwing for two more. The sophomore finished with 247 yards rushing. As a team, Leonard rushed 58 times for 322 yards.

Whitewright (4-4, 1-3) mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 28 points in the third and fourth quarters, taking a 34-31 lead with 5:51 left in the game on Mangrum’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Trevor McCartney. It was the second time Mangrum found McCartney for a score. The junior receiver finished with four catches for 106 yards.

“Our kids talked a lot about momentum,” Fletcher said. “They made great plays and took it away (in the second half). Hat’s off to them.”

With the win, Leonard can finish no worse than second in 9-3A if they can win out. Otherwise, Fletcher said if Leonard and Prairiland both lose, Leonard would still make the playoffs.

Whitewright can still make the playoffs if the Tigers win their remaining district games against Bells and Prairiland and get help from other teams in the district.

Whitewright was led by Dylan Cordell, who rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns, including a 35-yarder with 9:49 left in the game.

Cordell and Brown traded first-quarter touchdown runs before Leonard took a 19-6 half-time lead thanks to Brown’s second TD run and a 47-yard pass to Cody Houser a little more than a minute before the break.

Brown sandwiched touchdown runs in the first five minutes of the third quarter around McCartney’s 51-yard TD catch. Cordell closed out the third with a two-yard scoring run to pull Whitewright within 33-20 going into the fourth quarter.