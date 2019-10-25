Herald Democrat

Friday

Oct 25, 2019 at 10:57 PM Oct 25, 2019 at 11:03 PM


7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA


x-McK. North 5-0 8-1 438 277


Mes. Poteet 3-1 4-4 259 223


John Tyler 3-1 3-5 155 221


W. Mesquite 2-2 2-6 217 332


Texas High 1-3 4-4 205 201


Sherman 1-3 4-4 211 200


Wylie East 0-5 2-7 168 393


Thursday, Oct. 24


McKinney North 36, John Tyler 28


Friday, Oct. 25


Sherman 42, Wylie East 14


West Mesquite 31, Mesquite Poteet 17


(Texas High bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Texas High at Wylie East


Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler


Sherman at West Mesquite


(McKinney North bye)


7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-D. Braswell 5-1 6-2 372 245


Frisco High 5-1 7-1 313 186


Denison 5-1 6-2 287 201


Lovejoy 5-1 6-2 314 213


F. Reedy 4-3 5-4 233 201


Princeton 2-4 3-5 279 320


Lake Dallas 1-5 2-6 181 252


F. Leb. Trail 1-5 3-5 209 334


F. Memorial 0-7 1-8 189 347


Thursday, Oct. 24


Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3


Friday, Oct. 25


Denison 28, Frisco Memorial 21


Denton Braswell 49, Princeton 32


Lovejoy 28, Lake Dallas 26


(Frisco High bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Denison at Lovejoy


Lake Dallas at Denton Braswell


Frisco High at Frisco Memorial


Princeton at Frisco Lebanon Trail


(Frisco Reedy bye)


4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


1-Pilot Point 5-0 8-1 269 128


Boyd 3-1 6-2 273 111


Brock 3-1 6-2 262 81


Whitesboro 2-2 4-4 153 203


Paradise 1-3 4-4 229 190


Ponder 1-4 3-6 174 390


Bowie 0-4 0-8 86 330


Friday, Oct. 25


Brock 68, Ponder 6


Boyd 35, Bowie 6


Pilot Point 24, Paradise 0


(Whitesboro bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Brock at Boyd


Whitesboro at Ponder


Bowie at Paradise


(Pilot Point bye)


5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


1-Pottsboro 5-0 9-0 421 139


Van Alstyne 3-1 4-4 212 242


Rains 2-2 4-4 245 249


Howe 2-2 3-5 219 233


Commerce 2-2 3-5 209 261


Lone Oak 1-3 2-6 124 295


Bonham 0-4 1-7 147 378


Friday, Oct. 25


Commerce 20, Howe 14


Pottsboro 41, Rains 27


Lone Oak 14, Bonham 7


(Van Alstyne bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Van Alstyne at Howe


Commerce at Bonham


Lone Oak at Rains


(Pottsboro bye)


5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Gunter 4-0 7-1 287 95


City View 3-1 6-2 321 116


Henrietta 3-2 5-4 179 169


Nocona 2-2 4-4 168 267


Holliday 2-2 5-3 190 102


S&S 1-4 1-8 111 439


Callisburg 0-4 0-8 60 256


Friday, Oct. 25


Nocona 25, S&S 8


Holliday 42, Callisburg 0


City View 49, Henrietta 6


(Gunter bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Gunter at Henrietta


Holliday at Nocona


City View at Callisburg


(S&S bye)


9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Bells 4-0 5-3 228 137


Leonard 3-2 5-4 344 301


Blue Ridge 2-2 4-4 194 216


Cooper 2-2 3-5 204 215


Chisum 2-3 3-6 232 371


Whitewright 1-3 4-4 206 226


Prairiland 1-3 2-6 156 283


Friday, Oct. 25


Bells 33, Blue Ridge 14


Leonard 41, Whitewright 34


Chisum 54, Prairiland 20


(Cooper bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Whitewright at Bells


Blue Ridge at Prairiland


Cooper at Leonard


5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA


x-Valley View 3-0 6-2 264 111


Trenton 1-1 4-3 185 107


Tom Bean 1-1 3-5 137163


Celeste 1-2 2-7 136 195


Collinsville 0-2 3-5 116 219


Friday, Oct. 25


Valley View 35, Trenton 0


Celeste 14, Tom Bean 6


(Collinsville bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Collinsville at Celeste


Tom Bean at Trenton


Lewisville Founders at Valley View


9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Muenster 2-0 7-2 240 120


x-Tioga 1-1 3-5 154 257


x-Cumby 0-1 5-3 268 191


x-Era 0-1 0-7 65 306


Friday, Oct. 25


Muenster 50, Tioga 6


Peaster 28, Era 6


(Cumby bye)


Friday, Nov. 1


Tioga at Cumby


Era at Muenster


x-clinched playoff spot


1-clinched top seed