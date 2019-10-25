7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-McK. North 5-0 8-1 438 277
Mes. Poteet 3-1 4-4 259 223
John Tyler 3-1 3-5 155 221
W. Mesquite 2-2 2-6 217 332
Texas High 1-3 4-4 205 201
Sherman 1-3 4-4 211 200
Wylie East 0-5 2-7 168 393
Thursday, Oct. 24
McKinney North 36, John Tyler 28
Friday, Oct. 25
Sherman 42, Wylie East 14
West Mesquite 31, Mesquite Poteet 17
(Texas High bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Texas High at Wylie East
Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler
Sherman at West Mesquite
(McKinney North bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-D. Braswell 5-1 6-2 372 245
Frisco High 5-1 7-1 313 186
Denison 5-1 6-2 287 201
Lovejoy 5-1 6-2 314 213
F. Reedy 4-3 5-4 233 201
Princeton 2-4 3-5 279 320
Lake Dallas 1-5 2-6 181 252
F. Leb. Trail 1-5 3-5 209 334
F. Memorial 0-7 1-8 189 347
Thursday, Oct. 24
Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3
Friday, Oct. 25
Denison 28, Frisco Memorial 21
Denton Braswell 49, Princeton 32
Lovejoy 28, Lake Dallas 26
(Frisco High bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Denison at Lovejoy
Lake Dallas at Denton Braswell
Frisco High at Frisco Memorial
Princeton at Frisco Lebanon Trail
(Frisco Reedy bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-Pilot Point 5-0 8-1 269 128
Boyd 3-1 6-2 273 111
Brock 3-1 6-2 262 81
Whitesboro 2-2 4-4 153 203
Paradise 1-3 4-4 229 190
Ponder 1-4 3-6 174 390
Bowie 0-4 0-8 86 330
Friday, Oct. 25
Brock 68, Ponder 6
Boyd 35, Bowie 6
Pilot Point 24, Paradise 0
(Whitesboro bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Brock at Boyd
Whitesboro at Ponder
Bowie at Paradise
(Pilot Point bye)
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-Pottsboro 5-0 9-0 421 139
Van Alstyne 3-1 4-4 212 242
Rains 2-2 4-4 245 249
Howe 2-2 3-5 219 233
Commerce 2-2 3-5 209 261
Lone Oak 1-3 2-6 124 295
Bonham 0-4 1-7 147 378
Friday, Oct. 25
Commerce 20, Howe 14
Pottsboro 41, Rains 27
Lone Oak 14, Bonham 7
(Van Alstyne bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Van Alstyne at Howe
Commerce at Bonham
Lone Oak at Rains
(Pottsboro bye)
5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Gunter 4-0 7-1 287 95
City View 3-1 6-2 321 116
Henrietta 3-2 5-4 179 169
Nocona 2-2 4-4 168 267
Holliday 2-2 5-3 190 102
S&S 1-4 1-8 111 439
Callisburg 0-4 0-8 60 256
Friday, Oct. 25
Nocona 25, S&S 8
Holliday 42, Callisburg 0
City View 49, Henrietta 6
(Gunter bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Gunter at Henrietta
Holliday at Nocona
City View at Callisburg
(S&S bye)
9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Bells 4-0 5-3 228 137
Leonard 3-2 5-4 344 301
Blue Ridge 2-2 4-4 194 216
Cooper 2-2 3-5 204 215
Chisum 2-3 3-6 232 371
Whitewright 1-3 4-4 206 226
Prairiland 1-3 2-6 156 283
Friday, Oct. 25
Bells 33, Blue Ridge 14
Leonard 41, Whitewright 34
Chisum 54, Prairiland 20
(Cooper bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Whitewright at Bells
Blue Ridge at Prairiland
Cooper at Leonard
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Valley View 3-0 6-2 264 111
Trenton 1-1 4-3 185 107
Tom Bean 1-1 3-5 137163
Celeste 1-2 2-7 136 195
Collinsville 0-2 3-5 116 219
Friday, Oct. 25
Valley View 35, Trenton 0
Celeste 14, Tom Bean 6
(Collinsville bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Collinsville at Celeste
Tom Bean at Trenton
Lewisville Founders at Valley View
9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Muenster 2-0 7-2 240 120
x-Tioga 1-1 3-5 154 257
x-Cumby 0-1 5-3 268 191
x-Era 0-1 0-7 65 306
Friday, Oct. 25
Muenster 50, Tioga 6
Peaster 28, Era 6
(Cumby bye)
Friday, Nov. 1
Tioga at Cumby
Era at Muenster
x-clinched playoff spot
1-clinched top seed