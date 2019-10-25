There were no excuses for the fact that a week after the Yellow Jackets looked to be contenders for the district championship they barely escaped with a victory over an opponent sitting in last place.

While the bottom line saw Denison come away with a 28-21 victory against Frisco Memorial in 7-5A (II) action at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium, how the Jackets came to that conclusion looked far from the group which had dominated two lesser opponents before taking down first-place Frisco the week prior.

“We weren’t ready to play. That’s on me,” Denison head coach Chad Rogers said. “Had a good week of practice. I thought they had the right look in their eye. I think we expected them to lay down once we scored. They continued to fight and we found ourselves in a battle.

“Beauty is we were good enough to overcome a lot of it and win the game. That might not be the case again.”

Caleb Heavner threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 15 times for 113 yards and a score, Asa Osbourn finished with 19 carries for 86 yards and a TD and also caught a touchdown pass, Jadarian Price had 23 carries for 148 yards and Zaelin Wimbish returned after missing five games with a shoulder injury to finish with three catches for 103 yards and a TD for Denison (6-2, 5-1), which has won four straight.

The Jackets enter the final two weeks of the season tied with Frisco, Lovejoy and Denton Braswell for first place. Those three have all clinched playoff spots while Denison needs one more win — against Lovejoy on Friday or Denton Braswell — or a Frisco Reedy loss to Princeton to end the season — to get the final berth.

Charlie Flowers threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, Joel Shea had three catches for 88 yards and a TD and J’kolbe Bulock added four receptions for 76 yards for Frisco Memorial (1-8, 0-7), which has lost eight straight games and rushed 30 times for just 78 yards.

“Everybody has a role. They have to do that role to the best of their ability all the time,” Rogers said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re all listening to the same language. We’ve got to hold each other up.”

Late in the third quarter, Denison took advantage of a 21-yard punt deep in Memorial territory that deflected off one of the upmen and settled at the Warrior 37. Price gained two yards on fourth-and-one to keep the chains moving and Osbourn gave the Jackets the lead for good with a 17-yard touchdown catch when Heavner started left before heading back to the right and found the junior running back all alone.

Memorial went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and Denison had a 10-play, 75-yard drive — all on the ground — capped by an Osbourn one-yard plunge after he slipped short of the end zone on a 20-yard scamper on the previous play.

With a 28-14 lead and 9:21 remaining, the Jackets got a stop when the Warriors tried a fake punt on their 37 but the throw to a wide-open receiver was long.

Denison picked up a first down but then turned the ball back over on downs and Frisco Memorial took advantage of the second chance. Flowers opened the drive with completions to Bulock and Jeremy Lau for a total of 53 yards to get to the Jacket 12. After trading penalties, the Warriors finally converted a two-yard TD catch by Chief Murgerson to get Memorial within a score and just over three minutes left in the game.

Luke Kirkbride recovered the onside kick and Denison was able to run out the clock.

The Jackets trailed, 14-13, in the middle of the third quarter when Flowers hit Joel Shea in stride down the right sideline for a 49-yard touchdown. The extra point put the Warriors in front because on the previous Denison possession, holder Mason Wiley was forced to take off on the point after attempt. Heavner’s option keep to the left covered nine yards to the end zone and came three snaps after Price ripped off a 56-yard run to the 10-yard line.

The Jackets were on the verge of taking the lead right before half-time when Price fumbled at the 12-yard line and the Warriors recovered to keep the score deadlocked at seven.

Six of Denison’s first seven-half possessions reached Frisco Memorial territory and all but one came up empty.

The successful series was early in the second quarter and lasted just five plays. Price picked up 25 yards across a pair of runs to get it started and Wimbish finished it off with a 36-yard touchdown grab as Heavner was rolling to his right.

The Jackets reached the red zone on the opening drive of the game. The big play was a 49-yard catch-and-run by Wimbish on the second play and Denison had first-and-10 at the Warriors 27. Heavner was stopped on fourth-and-short at the 18 to turn the ball over on downs.

Frisco Memorial’s touchdown drive came in the middle of the second quarter. Keebler Wagoner had come up with an interception at the Denison one-yard line and the Jackets had to eventually punt from the end zone. The Warriors took over at midfield, Garren Huey had a 16-yard run on first down and three plays later Flowers connected with Rushard Brown deep over the middle for a 30-yard TD pass over a pair of defenders.

After Frisco Memorial scored, the Jackets got a 33-yard kickoff return by Keleon Vaughn close to midfield and were marching to go in front. A penalty on what would have been a first-down run by Osbourn inside the Warriors 25 was called back by a hold and Denison turned the ball over on downs again.

Outside of its touchdown drive, Memorial had 76 yards on the other six first-half possessions, including a turnover on downs at the Denison 25 when Flowers lost a yard on a keeper up the middle on fourth-and-five.