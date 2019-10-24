With the start of Texas’ lengthy quail hunting campaign looming this weekend for the 2019-20 season, what can upland bird hunters expect for the regions of the state that they like to hunt most?

On the cusp of the Oct. 26-Feb. 23 season, here are some region-by-region forecast snippets as provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in the agency’s news release earlier this week:

Rolling Plains: “This region has received favorable weather conditions since late winter through early July. Field reports indicate a very active rooster calling period in the spring and pairs spotted throughout the summer. There have been fewer reports of broods than expected but this may be linked to dense vegetation. The habitat in the Rolling Plains region as a whole looks great with plenty of nesting and brooding cover. Plants like doveweed (Croton spp.) and ragweed are plentiful and provide chicks with the protein-packed insects they need. Very hot and dry conditions that began in July likely put a damper on any late nesting attempts.”

“The average number of bobwhites seen per route was 5.3 compared to 3.7 last year,” the report continued. “This is a well below the 15-year mean of 16.5. Dense roadside vegetation and higher temperatures likely resulted in a survey ‘underestimate’.”

South Texas: “There are big differences in field reports depending on where you’re standing in South Texas. Much of the region benefited from a weak El Nino weather pattern that persisted until early July. For the core quail range in Texas, this has translated to average to above-average rainfall and below average temperatures. These favorable conditions spurred calling and pair formation, in the majority of South Texas counties where land manager and staff reports suggest an average to above average season. However, Dimmit and the western portions of La Salle, Webb and Jim Hogg counties were abnormally dry throughout the breeding season with some periods of moderate drought from Freer to Zapata. This appears to have limited reproductive efforts in these areas.”

“The average number of bobwhites seen per route was 13.8 compared to 5.1 last year,” the TPWD report indicated. “This is above the 15-year mean of 9.5 and suggests an above average hunting season for the region as a whole.”

High Plains: While there are no direct TPWD quotes associated with this year’s quail survey data for the High Plains out in the Texas Panhandle, the data provided by TPWD shows that numbers are down a bit this year.

In fact, the agency’s data shows that 4.11 quail were observed per survey route this year. While there should still be some good hunting to be found in the region, this year’s data is down from last year’s observation of 9.22 birds per survey route. It’s also down from the long term mean of 7.70 quail per survey route.

For the record, quail hunting season in Texas runs from Oct. 26, 2019 through Feb. 23, 2020. Wingshooters should keep in mind that legal shooting hours for all non-migratory game birds are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

TPWD reports in its news release that the daily bag limit for quail across the Lone Star State this year is 15, with 45 in possession. As a reminder, the agency notes that the bag limit is the maximum number of quail that may be killed during the legal shooting hours in one day.