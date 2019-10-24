Jennifer Cogswell collected 21 digs for Texoma Christian but Watauga Harvest Christian defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15, in a TAPPS Class 3A bi-district match.

T’a nne Boyd totaled eight blocks, Cana Miller added six kills and six digs, Claire Tarpley chipped in six kills and four digs, Annika Hogan had 10 digs and Allie Holtzclaw finished with eight digs for Texoma Christian (10-10).

Boyd was selected to the District 2-3A all-district team while Hogan and Miller were second-team all-district choices and Jenna Fortenberry earned honorable mention all-district accolades.