Calendar

Through Oct. 31 – First split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Through Nov. 2 - Early archery deer season in Texas.

Through Nov. 12 – First split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Oct. 26-27 - Youth-only whitetail deer season in Texas’ North Zone.

Oct. 26-Nov. 3 - Oklahoma muzzleloader deer season.

Oct. 26-Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Nov. 1-3 - Segment A bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Nov. 1-Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Nov. 2-3 - Youth-only waterfowl hunting weekend in Texas North Zone.

Nov. 2-Dec. 1 - First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Nov. 2-Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Nov. 2-Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Nov. 2-Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Nov. 2-Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Nov. 5 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting beginning at 7 p.m. at Sherman’s Baylor Scott & White Hospital (fly tying begins at 6 p.m.). For information, visit www.rrff.org.

Nov. 9-Dec. 1 - First split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Nov. 9-Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Nov. 15-17 - Segment B bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Nov. 23-Dec. 8 - Oklahoma gun deer season.

Dec. 1-Dec. 29 - Second split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 1-Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Dec. 6-8 - Segment C bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Dec. 7-Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Dec. 7-Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Dec. 14-Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Notes

Charles Allen, owner of the Denison-based Knives of Alaska and DiamondBlade Knives cutlery companies, is featured in a story in the September/October issue of Sporting Classics magazine. The story, Place of Wind by writer Patrick Meitin, details a coastal duck hunting and fly fishing adventure at the Alaska Expedition Company. The company’s Driftwood Lodge sits on the Tsiu River and is owned by Allen and his wife Jody … TPWD executive director Carter Smith honored several people last week for outstanding acts of service at the 15th annual Law Enforcement Division Awards Ceremony on Oct. 18. The ceremony recognized Texas game wardens, non-commissioned TPWD employees, first responders from other agencies and members of the general public. TPWD reports that this year’s list of recipients included a U.S. Army medic who used his emergency trauma gear and training to help save the life of a boating accident victim on Lake Lavon earlier this year…

Hunting Report

The first split of dove season in Oklahoma continues through Halloween, Oct. 31. Reports of doves are fair at best as the season wanes… Bird hunters take note, the Oct. 26-Feb. 23 quail season begins in Texas this weekend…The Lone Star State’s early season for youth-only deer hunting takes place this weekend on Oct. 26-27 in Texas’ North and South Zones… The Oct. 26-Nov. 3 muzzleloader deer season begins this weekend in Oklahoma and ODWC biologist Dallas Barber predicts a good season…There’s not much to report in the way of local big buck news so far this month, but two giant archery bucks have fallen to bowhunters on either side of the Red River in the last couple of weeks. As mentioned last week, a massive 12-point typical was recently taken by a Dallas area bowhunter hunting in South Texas’ Dimmit County. No official word on the buck’s score just yet, but rumors indicate that the whitetail could be near or above 200-inches. If those numbers are accurate, the deer could be a new Texas state record typical…In northern Oklahoma, a college aged bowhunter took a massive 16-point typical buck a few days ago. Early word is that the 8x8 deer may have a net score north of 200-inches. If that proves to be true, the deer could find itself in Pope and Young Club world record territory…As Halloween approaches next week, expect to see the pre-rut phase firing up in the Red River Valley, leading to an increase in scraping and rubbing activity by local bucks. Increased daytime buck movement, chilly weather, and the first thoughts of chasing does should give ample reason for bowhunters to sit long stretches on stand, if not all day long. Don’t be surprised if the ramping up of the pre-rut produces the year’s first Grayson County giant as Oct. 31 approaches…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 72–78 degrees; and the lake is now 0.51’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on topwaters, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs thrown around timber and structure. Striped bass are good on live shad…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 74–77 degrees; and the lake is 0.92’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on light colored Carolina-rigged plastic worms and lizards, spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, and topwaters fished in 6–10 feet of water in coves with fair amounts of vegetation. White bass are fair on spoons and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 75–78 degrees; and the lake is 1.72’ low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, and topwaters. Best lunker bass results are coming at 8–15 foot depths around various points. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished in stumps or around man–made structures…At Oklahoma’s Blue River near Tishomingo, the river elevation is below normal and the water temp is 77 degrees. ODWC says that fishing is fair for largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass on crankbaits, grubs, and spinnerbaits. Fish those lures around points, rocks, and below the waterfalls…As area waters cool down, the 2019-20 rainbow trout season is ready to begin at the Blue River in early November…

Tip of the Week

Not seeing many bucks right now on your game cameras that are guarding corn feeders and food plots? According to ODWC big game biologist Dallas Barber, with a good acorn crop falling right now on his side of the Red River, expect to see deer focusing more on natural food sources right now. Stands overlooking hard mast trees like red oaks or white oaks are good bets as October concludes, as are soft mast trees sporting fruits like persimmons. Find the hidden natural food honey hole over the next week or so as Halloween approaches and you might want to keep your taxidermist’s phone number on speed dial!