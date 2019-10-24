When the weather has been just right during a calendar year, quail hunting in Texas — and many parts of Oklahoma, for that matter — can be an unbelievable experience.

Drive to your lease or favorite patch of public hunting ground, uncase the shotguns, and turn loose the wide-ranging pointers to go find some big coveys of birds hiding in the grass and brush.

When the dogs are intoxicated by a snootful of bobwhite quail scent and locked up on point, expect a sudden whir of wings as coveys explode from the cover and wingshooters try in vain to catch up with the speedy little upland game birds.

But when the weather hasn’t been just right — which seems to happen more often these days than in the past — hunts for bobwhite quail are more bust than boom. In such years, the same lands awash with Gentleman Bob a year ago can suddenly contain all of the wingshooting excitement of watching a freshly painted wall dry.

On the eve of Texas’ Oct. 26-Feb. 23 quail season, what can hunters expect during the 2019-20 campaign? Likely, not a bomber year of once-in-a-lifetime upland bird hunting, but then again, not a bust of a season that will be quickly forgotten.

Instead, expect a season more closely aligned to the middle of the spectrum, an average season according to predictions from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wildlife biologists. And in places around the Lone Star State, perhaps a little more than that.

As usual, good, bad, or otherwise, hunters can blame the weatherman when it comes to quail prospects for this year. But also note that landowners who do what they can for quail habitat also play a huge role too.

“Habitat and weather can cause dramatic shifts in bobwhite and scaled quail populations from one year to the next,” said Robert Perez, quail program leader for TPWD, in a news release.

“Although last year’s quail season was not very productive, quail have an uncanny ability to quickly bounce back when conditions are good. Thanks to favorable weather conditions earlier this year, hunters can look forward to productive quail hunting across most of the state this season.”

For the core range of Texas’ quail country — think the Rolling Plains, the Panhandle, South Texas, and the Trans Pecos region — Perez notes that this year’s El Nino weather pattern has given above average rainfall and below average temperatures in many areas. More moisture and less summertime heat, particularly down south, have led to an above average forecast for bobwhites roaming the Brush Country of South Texas.

Move out west towards El Paso, and the same conditions have led to an average to slightly above average effort for scaled quail, known to many wingshooters as blue quail. Moving up towards the Panhandle? Those same weather conditions in 2019 have resulted in a good prognostication for hunters who chase bobwhites and scaled quail there, particularly north of Interstate 40.

“Favorable weather conditions spurred calling and pair formation in the majority of South Texas counties, and land manager and staff reports suggest an average to above average season,” said Perez. “Scaled quail in the Trans Pecos also look better than average, so it’s a good year to put on some tennis shoes and chase this elusive game bird.”

How about in the Rolling Plains near Abilene? Some reports from private biologists have been discouraging, but the TPWD news release that came out this week indicates that field reports in the Rolling Plains show a very active roosting calling period in the spring along with good numbers of pairs spotted throughout the summer.

Coupled with good cover, this year’s weather conditions have allowed for plants like dove weed and ragweed to flourish, giving the region a one-two punch that should provide hatched quail chicks with the protein-packed insects they need to survive.

So what can bird dog owners expect this year as they hitch up the dog trailers and head west on Interstate 20 into the Rolling Plains? Perhaps average is the word to use here according to Perez, who notes that average quail hunting in Texas is still pretty dog gone good.

“The Rolling Plains appears to be up from last year but still below average, although our surveys may have underestimated the population due to dense roadside vegetation and extreme heat, which may have influenced habitat use,” said the TPWD biologist.

“Overall, the Rolling Plains has the potential to have an average year. And an average year in Texas is better than just about anywhere else in the country.”

For the record, TPWD’s annual quail season projections are based upon the agency’s annual statewide quail surveys. Started back in 1978, these surveys are designed to monitor quail populations across the state by using randomly selected 20-mile long roadside survey lines.

Each survey line helps biologists gain information that is a part of the overall process to determine annual population trends by ecological region. In addition to helping wingshooters get an idea of what faces them in an upcoming season, such work also helps TPWD formulate future season adjustments, any potential bag limit changes, and habitat management goals.

It’s important to note that these forecasts are general in nature, based upon the mean average of quail observed on routes each year, numbers that give biologists a look at the 15-year mean average for quail in each biological region. In a state as vast as Texas, variability in habitat and weather can result in differences, meaning that forecasts are for broader ecological regions, not necessarily for smaller, more precise areas.

If average to perhaps above average quail hunting is the outlook on the south side of the Red River this fall and winter, what can quail hunters expect on the north side of the border stream this year?

While the official forecast from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hasn’t been released just yet, here’s a pretty good clue from a news release issued earlier this fall: “Overall, quail in Oklahoma are healthy. Total numbers are expected to be up slightly this season over a majority of the state.

“But due to unfavorable weather conditions during the 2019 nesting season, quail numbers in some areas such as central and far western parts of Oklahoma could be at or below last year’s numbers.

“Hunters should not be discouraged, though, as WMA managers across the state expect the hunters who do venture out to have some success.”

And as the 2019-20 quail campaigns get ready to commence in both states, that’s good advice to keep in mind.

Because the boom and bust years of quail hunting come and go, and most seasons lie somewhere in between. All it takes to see what is out there this year is a place to go, a shotgun and some shells, a bird dog, and time enough to see what will happen as hunters walk across the Creator’s canvas on a fine fall or winter day.