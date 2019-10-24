I had been hearing reports that the gulls have started showing up. Monday Ginger and I were at the boat ramp for our morning trip. All at once our cove exploded with schooling fish. Sand bass and stripers were tearing the surface up.

I loaded Ginger up and headed home to get my boat. I called my friend Roger and told him to meet me at the dock in about 30 minutes. He did and we just started chunking. He is a big fan of catching and not so much on fishing. I think he pulled in 15 or more before he lost one.

We stayed there for over 30 minutes before the fish slowed. I made a short run to another spot and we caught fish again. I went to one more stop and the fish were there also. After a morning of catching he was happy.

Tuesday, I went fishing twice and neither was at the fish market. Steve Hicks, who is finishing up wiring the new boathouse in our cove, decided to take a break and go fishing with me. We did a lot of boat riding and only caught two bass and some stripers. We did have an event happen that was stunning: two big eagles let us get close, then flew off — the sun hitting them made their flight beautiful.

Steve also helped me with my electronics. He got back a lot of things I had lost. We fished, he would stop and play with my graph and we would fish again. While we didn’t catch anything to write about, we had a good time and I learned some things I didn’t know and how to get them on the screen.

To rub salt into my wound for a lousy fishing trip, he told me he had been fishing for crappie and caught two big bass before I got there on a 3-inch Swim Bait. Not the one I use. I’m really sold on the YUM 3- inch Pulse, on a 5/16 jig head, it is a fish whacker for bass, sandies and stripers.

When Steve and I came in, Roger was in the pontoon boat getting it ready to go fishing with me on it. I put my boat in a stall got, a couple of rods and a little box of baits out. Before we left, we caught a few small fish still in our cove, then headed out. We didn’t see any surface action around.

He will be putting binoculars in his boat. Fishing tip from the guides — keep a pair handy. They let you cover a lot of water without burning gas unless you find some bird activity; you also can pick up distant splashes as stripers come to the top, then it’s hang on and run to get to them.

We rode all the way out to the main lake without seeing any activity. We headed out to Table Top as we could see a few boats there. By the time we got there the other boats except for a couple had went elsewhere.

Setting off again we headed for the cross. Suddenly far off I saw white birds working. We tore out at Warp 1 speed — about 25 miles per hour. Getting closer I could see they were big white gulls. There were around 50 birds working and big splashes were all around us.

After a long cast towards a big splash, the YUM 3- inch Pulse hit the water and I made about three cranks and tied into a fish going around 10 pounds. I didn’t get a chance to get him in the boat as it sets high, we didn’t have a net and when I tried to swing it in the boat he got off.

We chased the birds catching more fish. Finally, we gave up and came back to our dock. He had kept three. I filleted them for him and he said they were going to eat blackened fish that night. Now I have never eaten blackened fish on purpose. The ones I tried were some I cooked too long and they were black and didn’t taste good.

Also, on our ride around the lake I noticed some big trees that had blown over along the shore. I didn’t even know we had a thunder and lightning show or high wind.

Wednesday, I spent catching up on my Honey Dos including sweeping out our fireplace chimney. People were looking at me probably wondering what is that old Geezer going to do as I climbed up our TV tower, jumped over to the roof, walked over to the chimney and ran my brush up and down 12 times. It was clean. Walking back, I had to jump across to the tower, catch a rung then back down. Then I went inside clean out the fireplace and I was done for the day.

Well my prediction on the game last Friday was right for the first quarter — we were ahead 14 points. Now that Tiger dinner I had forecast turned into a great game as the Mustangs didn’t want to be on the dinner table. It was a nail-bitter until the very end. Gunter won and still dropped a spot to fifth in the state. Bye week so no prediction this week.