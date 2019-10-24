Ken Dabbs, the first Westlake High football coach and the Texas recruiting coordinator who was responsible for bringing eventual Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell to the school, died Wednesday night after a lengthy hospital stay. He was 84.

Dabbs was considered the best recruiter in Longhorns history. He worked for Darrell Royal and Fred Akers for 11 years, during which Texas won five Southwest Conference championships, and played the lead role in recruiting some of the best players ever to come to Texas. Besides Campbell, Dabbs recruited All-Americans such as defensive lineman Brad Shearer.

Services will be held at Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church a week from Friday.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marguerite; three sons, Bob, Bryan and Doug; six grandchildren, Will, Melissa, Callie, Blake, Austin and Travis; and seven great-grandchildren.

“He was special to a lot of people,” Bryan Dabbs said. “They don’t make ’em like him anymore.”

He was long known as one of the friendliest and kindest people who ever worked at Texas and someone who affected countless lives in a positive way. He was inducted into the UT Hall of Honor in 2014.

“Ken Dabbs was as genuine as they come and so caring and thoughtful," Texas coach Tom Herman said in a statement. "He knew everybody, had a story on everything, and I count myself as one of the lucky ones who, as a young coach, was fortunate enough to hear some of those stories and to be introduced to his huge circle of friends."

After leaving Texas, he worked as a regional sales manager for SRI Sports.

Dabbs came to UT in 1973 as freshman backfield coach. He was promoted to recruiting coordinator in 1975 and became special assistant to the athletic director in 1983. He retired in 1995.

Dabbs was tasked with landing Campbell, the most sought-after running back in the state, if not the country, and Royal commanded him to pull out all the stops. He became such a fixture at Ann Campbell’s dilapidated house in the Swan community among the rose fields outside Tyler, he practically lived in the Ramada Inn, once spending 17 consecutive nights there to stay within shouting distance.

Dabbs knew everyone and remembered every one of their names. He had instant recall of names and places and games, and he was a constant aid and sounding board for Longhorn head coaches from Royal to Mack Brown.

A consummate story-teller and as humble as the Texas day is long, Dabbs was a man who befriended coaches and athletes alike as well as reporters. He had an easy laugh and endeared himself to people of all stations.