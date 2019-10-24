In the eight years under head coach Chad Rogers, the Denison Yellow Jackets had, statistically, been better defensively or equaled their effort last week.

They had shut out an opponent before. They had allowed only a single touchdown before. But considering the stakes, it was the finest performance on that side of the ball by Denison since perhaps the Jackets’ tight-rope walk to the region semifinals in 2005.

“It was a great performance. They were locked in and focused,” Rogers said. “With what Frisco does, they’re one broken tackle from a touchdown. It was a grind. We got more confident as it went on.”

Facing a Frisco team that was undefeated, leading the district standings and ranked 10th in the state, it would perhaps be the tallest order on the schedule as Denison tries to earn a playoff berth.

No one had come close to slowing down the Raccoons. They had scored at least 31 points in every game and hadn’t been under double digits for more than two years. But the Jackets held them scoreless in the first half. They made one mistake which led to a touchdown, and then nothing else.

“I thought we were very physical. I can’t say enough about that,” Rogers said. “It was nice. And the coaches had a great game plan and the kids did a great job executing it.”

The Jackets (5-2, 4-1) will go for a fourth straight victory when they host Frisco Memorial (1-7, 0-6) in 7-5A (II) action at 7 p.m. on Friday at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.

It will be tough to equal what Denison did against Frisco, holding the Raccoons to 159 yards on 51 plays — removing Bryson Clemons’ 77-yard TD run on the second play of the third quarter means the other 50 plays gained just 82 yards — forcing two turnovers and eight three-and-outs as well as a stop on fourth down in the final two minutes.

The Jackets got just enough offense to pull out the win. Reece Stange kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter and Asa Osbourn scored on a two-yard run on the first possession Denison had when it fell behind 7-3 in the third quarter.

It is the first time the Jackets won a game scoring 10 or fewer points since a 10-7 victory over Sherman in the 2000 version of the Battle of the Ax. It was just the fifth time Denison had a win like this since 1984.

Coming off a big victory and then closing the season with back-to-back games against the teams the Jackets are tied with for second place — Lovejoy and then Denton Braswell — could make Memorial a trap game.

“We don’t talk about that. We don’t see it as a trap game,” Rogers said. “They’ve really bought in to taking care of business. They’re buying in to getting better every week. They are practicing like that.”

As a first-year program last season, Frisco Memorial went through the normal growing pains. The Warriors managed to earn just one victory, which came against another neophyte Frisco ISD school — Lebanon Trail. But then Memorial opened this season with a 16-14 victory against Celina, a program with as much tradition as any other, that it looked like the Warriors were taking a big step forward.

Instead of building on that progress, however, Memorial is on a seven-game losing streak with the latest setback a 34-29 decision to Lake Dallas last Friday. The Warriors had another close loss, 37-35, against Lebanon Trail, but the other five defeats have all been by at least 20 points and seen the opponent score at least 40.

“They’re trying to find a way to win,” Rogers said. “You know what kind of program Celina has. They are capable of playing with anybody.”

Against Lake Dallas, Charlie Flowers was 14-of-32 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns and an interception, Chris Lagrone added five carries for 46 yards and a TD, Joel Shea had five catches for 100 yards and a TD and J’Kolbe Bullock finished with five catches for 90 yards and two scores.

Flowers has shared time with Ethan Lollar throughout the season, although he has a slight edge. He has completed 106-of-201 passes for 1,329 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions while Lollar has connected on 46-of-100 throws for 627 yards and five touchdowns and five interceptions.

The running attack has struggled with Chief Murgerson leading the team with 68 carries for 260 yards and two TDs. Garren Huey is next with 45 carries for 227 yards and a touchdown as the only other Warrior with more than 78 yards on the season. Lagrone does lead the team with three rushing TDs on just 16 carries.

Because of the reliance on the passing game, seven Warriors have double-digit catches and four of them have at least 20 receptions.

Shea has 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns and Jeremy Lau has 24 catches for 341 yards and three TDs while Dom Herrera has 22 catches for 237 yards and two scored and Huey has 205 yards and two touchdowns on 20 grabs.

“They get behind and they throw to try and win,” Rogers said. “Our secondary will need to play well. If we play the way we are capable of, then we should be fine.”