Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Wylie East at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Wylie East 2-6, 0-4: Sherman 3-4, 0-3

Last week: Wylie East lost 51-10 against Mesquite Poteet; Sherman lost 27-14 against Texas High

Series: Wylie East leads 3-2

Last season: Sherman won 37-14

Players to watch: Wylie East: RB Christian Johnson, LB Gunner Stone; Sherman: WR Elijah Chapman, DB Aaron Ingram

Notable: Sherman has to win out to have a chance at a third straight playoff spot … The Bearcats had a season-high 301 passing yards last week … Wylie East has allowed at least 41 points in five of its six losses and lost 11 straight district games dating back to 2017.

Frisco Memorial at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Frisco Memorial 1-7, 0-6; Denison 5-2, 4-1

Last week: Frisco Memorial lost 34-29 against Lake Dallas; Denison won 10-7 against Frisco

Series: Denison leads 1-0

Last season: Denison won 59-14

Players to watch: Frisco Memorial: QB Charles Flowers, ATH Rushard Brown; Denison: WR Keleon Vaughn, DB Keebler Wagoner

Notable: The Jackets can earn the top seed for the playoffs if they win their final three games. … Before last week, Denison hadn’t won a game scoring 10 or fewer points since beating Sherman, 10-7, in 2000 … Frisco Memorial has lost seven straight games after opening the year with a 16-14 victory against Celina.

Howe at Commerce

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Ernest Hawkins Field

Records: Howe 3-5, 2-2; Commerce 2-5, 1-2

Last week: Howe won 42-6 against Lone Oak; Commerce lost 46-36 against Van Alstyne

Series: Commerce leads 2-1

Last season: Commerce won 40-14

Players to watch: Howe: WR Caiden Harmon, K Kevin Flores; Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, DL Henry Serrano

Notable: Howe can’t clinch a playoff spot with a victory but would put themselves on the verge of doing so going into their final game next week against Van Alstyne … Last week’s win – holding an opponent to single digits and winning by at least 36 points – was the first by the Bulldogs since 2016 … Commerce has already won more games than it did last season. Its only victory in 2018 was against Howe.

Rains at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Rains 4-3, 2-1; Pottsboro 8-0, 4-0

Last week: Rains did not play; Pottsboro won 61-6 against Bonham

Series: Pottsboro leads 1-0

Last season: Pottsboro won 35-18

Players to watch: Rains: RB Mason Songer, LB Devin Jacks; Pottsboro: RB Cooper Townsley, DL Hunter Fulton

Notable: A victory by the Cardinals would clinch the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title … Pottsboro has scored at least 60 points three times this year. Before the season started they had done it just four times in program history (47 seasons) … Rains has won four of its last five games with the lone blemish a 29-21 loss to Van Alstyne in the district opener.

Nocona at S&S

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: Nocona 3-4, 1-2; S&S 1-7, 1-3

Last week: Nocona did not play; S&S won 25-7 against Callisburg

Series: Nocona leads 4-3

Last season: Nocona won 58-3

Players to watch: Nocona: QB Carter Horn, DB Colton Evans; S&S: WR Nathanael Raney, LB Gavyn Collins

Notable: S&S snapped an 18-game losing streak last week, giving head coach Josh Aleman his first career victory … The Rams held an opponent to single digits for the first time since 2016 … Nocona has scored in single digits in all four of its losses.

Bells at Blue Ridge

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Bells 4-3, 3-0; Blue Ridge 4-3, 2-1

Last week: Bells won 35-7 against Paris Chisum; Blue Ridge lost 51-26 against Leonard

Series: Bells leads 9-8

Last season: Blue Ridge won 21-14

Players to watch: Bells: RB Bo Baker, DL Hunter Harris; Blue Ridge: WR Christian Enloe, LB Garrett Mathers

Notable: Bells is the only undefeated team left in the district standings. … The Panthers have scored at least 35 points in every district match-up … Blue Ridge has allowed at least 46 points in each of its losses.

Leonard at Whitewright

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Leonard 4-4, 2-2; Whitewright 4-3, 1-2

Last week: Leonard won 51-26 against Blue Ridge; Whitewright won 28-13 against Cooper

Series: Whitewright leads 42-19-4

Last season: Whitewright won 20-16

Players to watch: Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Riley Ferron; Whitewright: WR Kayden Carraway, LB Kylan Watson

Notable: Last year’s win by Whitewright snapped Leonard’s seven-game winning streak in the series. Whitewright is trying for back-to-back wins against Leonard for the first time since 2004-05 … Whitewright’s next week would give them more victories than the previous two years combined. … Leonard has scored a combined 113 points the past two weeks.

Celeste at Tom Bean

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Celeste 1-7, 0-2; Tom Bean 3-4, 1-0

Last week: Celeste lost 39-0 against Valley View; Tom Bean won 22-14 against Collinsville

Series: Tom Bean leads 12-9

Last season: Celeste won 47-12

Players to watch: Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, DB Malachi Buckley; Tom Bean: WR Zach Lusk, DL Gauge Cunningham

Notable: Tom Bean will clinch a playoff spot with a victory. It would be the back-to-back postseason berths for the first time since 2003-04 and the third in program history … The Tomcats are going for their fourth straight victory, which would be the most since a 5-0 start to the 2008 season … Celeste has lost more games this season (7) than the previous two years combined (4).

Muenster at Tioga

What: District 9-2A (II)

Where: Bulldog Field

Records: Muenster 6-2, 1-0; Tioga 3-4, 1-0

Last week: Muenster won 46-22 against Cedar Hill Newman; Tioga won 20-14 against Era

Series: Muenster leads 1-0

Last season: Muenster won 64-0

Players to watch: Muenster: QB Lane Trubenbach, DL Garrett Hess; Tioga: WR Logan Westbrook, DB Evan Ballinger

Notable: The winner will have the inside track to the top seed for the playoffs … One more victory by Tioga would be its most as an 11-man program since five during the 1940 season … Muenster had made the playoffs every year since 2008.