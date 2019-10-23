DUNCAN, Okla. — Jordan Holifield paced the Savage Storm golf team in its final fall event as he finished tied for 18th at the Jerry Hrncair Invitational at The Territory Golf Club.

He helped Southeastern tie for 12th with conference rival Southern Nazarene after rounds of 302 and 308 to finish with a 610 over 36 holes.

Holifield fired a 72 and 76 for a two-day total of 148.

Bryce Hughes was next with a 73 and 79 to tie for 44th with a 152.

Matthew O’Steen had a pair of 77s to finish with a 154 in a tie for 54th.

Justice Hatman had an 81 and a 77 for a 158 and a tie for 77th with teammate Austin Adams, who shot an 80 and a 78.

Cody Reed played as an individual and carded an 80 and a 77 for a 157 to tie for 73rd.

The Savage Storm will be back in action Feb. 17-18 at the Newberry College Invitational at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.