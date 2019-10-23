The balance of power in the Sherman offense has been tilted more than slightly.

It was most apparent during the Bearcats’ latest outing, both out of necessity and due to favorable match-ups. As the season has gone on, the options in the passing attack have gotten better and more comfortable.

At the beginning of the year it was about working in a new quarterback. Now with the final weeks fast approaching, Sherman (3-4, 0-3) might need to rely on Tate Bethel and a bevy of talented receivers more than ever as the Bearcats host Wylie East (2-6, 0-4) in District 7-5A (I) action at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

After last Friday’s 27-14 loss at Texas High, the Bearcats are now looking at having to win their final three games, plus get some help, to have a chance at a third straight playoff berth.

“We’ll just have to win these last ones,” Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez said. “We need to regroup and get after it. We just have to do our job.”

While the Bearcats couldn’t get much push on the ground with 31 carries for 55 yards, Bethel ended up completing 27-of-49 throws for 301 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

“We’re not running the ball well. It is what it is. Let’s go,” Martinez said. “We’ve got a good quarterback and we’ve got four really good receivers.”

Junior Benji Omayebu had 12 catches for 114 yards while classmates Sean Husband added six catches for 57 yards and Jacoby Hunt totaled five receptions for 44 yards. Elijah Chapman, a sophomore who was elevated into a starting role the past couple of weeks, finished with three catches for 68 yards and a score.

“He’s progressing really well. I’m proud of him. Sean Husband had a really good game — got him in space and made some things happen. And of course Benji’s Benji,” Martinez said. “And you throw Jacoby in there. He’s a dude.

“And all of the guys we’ve talked about are back and the quarterback’s back.”

Despite piling up the yards, Sherman wasn’t able to pile up points. The interception came on fourth down in the final minute when the Bearcats were trying to rally but there was also a blocked field goal.

“I’m really disappointed. Three hundred yards passing and only 14 points to show for it,” Martinez said. “We wasted some opportunities.”

Sherman was down 13-0 after the first quarter but led 14-3 going to the fourth quarter. A chance to pick up that first district win and still control its playoff fate went out the window before a long trip back from Texarkana.

“Our kids played really, really hard,” Martinez said. “We did some good things. Unfortunately we couldn’t close it.”

While Wylie East has won more games than it did last season, when it went 1-9, the Raiders are on an 11-game district losing streak dating back to 2017.

The two victories did come in back-to-back weeks to close out non-district play. Wylie East beat Woodrow Wilson, 21-18, and then topped Fort Worth North Side, 64-31, to even up its record after opening the year with losses to Mount Pleasant and North Forney.

Since district play started, however, things have been in the wrong direction. The Raiders have not scored more than 14 points against 7-5A (I) foes and allowed at least 37 points to each of them, including a 51-10 loss to Mesquite Poteet last Friday.

Cade Adamson finished with 192 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-28 attempts, Christian Johnson had 15 carries for 42 yards and T.J. Washington had two catches for 101 yards and a TD.

Poteet finished with 579 yards with 340 of that coming on the ground. The Pirates had a 31-10 half-time lead before pulling away in the second half.

On the season, Adamson has completed 99-of-195 passes for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions and is not a running threat with negative yardage on the season.

The ground game is paced by Johnson, who has 127 carries for 562 yards and six touchdowns with Tristan Lee serving in a secondary role — 36 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Xavier Smith leads the Raiders with 29 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns while Josh Hollingsworth also has 29 catches to go with 225 yards and two TDs. Washington is next with 15 catches for 211 yards and two scores.

“Wylie East, they’re a much improved team,” Martinez said. “They had the lead on West Mesquite at half-time.”