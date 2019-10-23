Austin College men’s swimmer Ethan Nguyen has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week, the league office has announced.

Nguyen made Austin College history in his collegiate debut, breaking the program record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.68 seconds.

That marks the first time in program history that anyone has gone under a minute in the event, and got him a first-place finish against McMurry in the season opener. Nguyen also took first in the 200 individual medley and was part of the first-place 200 medley relay team for the ‘Roos.