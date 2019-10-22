Blake Smith, Jr., WR, S&S

Smith helped the Rams end their 18-game losing streak with a 25-7 victory over Callisburg in District 5-3A (II) action with his effort on both sides of the ball. Both of his catches went for touchdowns, covering a total of 51 yards, and Smith added four tackles and picked off a pair of passes.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman

Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro

Week 5 — Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe

Week 6 — Cy Shope, Sr., RB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Jake Carroll, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne