Blake Smith, Jr., WR, S&S


Smith helped the Rams end their 18-game losing streak with a 25-7 victory over Callisburg in District 5-3A (II) action with his effort on both sides of the ball. Both of his catches went for touchdowns, covering a total of 51 yards, and Smith added four tackles and picked off a pair of passes.


Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison


Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro


Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman


Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro


Week 5 — Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe


Week 6 — Cy Shope, Sr., RB, Pottsboro


Week 7 — Jake Carroll, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne