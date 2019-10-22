DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball has been picked to finish sixth according to the league’s preseason poll.

The Savage Storm earned 72 points, finishing two points ahead of rival East Central and 14 points behind fifth-place Henderson State.

Harding was the preseason favorite with nine of the 12 possible first-place votes while Southwestern Oklahoma State was picked second with the three remaining first-place nods.

Arkansas Tech rounded out the top three with Southern Nazarene in fourth. Northwestern Oklahoma State was eighth behind ECU, followed by Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Arkansas, Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello to round out the poll.

The Savage Storm are coming off a sixth-place finish with a 14-13 record and a 12-10 mark in league play but did not have a senior last year and will also be welcoming back a pair of starters, who saw their season end early due to injuries.

That group is led by Katie Webb, who despite not being able to finish the season was still an All-Central Region selection and earned first team All-GAC honors after averaging 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Joining her in returning from injury will be sophomore Kamryn Cantwell, who was the second-leading scorer at 13.5 points to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Also returning is 2018 Freshman of the Year Briley Moon who averaged 10.6 points.

Southeastern will open the season at Texas Woman’s University at 7 p.m. on November 13.