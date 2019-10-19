WYLIE — Kylie Jackman had nine kills for Sherman but third-place Wylie East beat the Lady Bearcats, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21, in District 10-5A action.

Avery Charske added four kills and 12 digs, Samantha Graham totaled five kills and nine assists, Jazmyne Aguilar collected 12 digs and Jenica Fielder finished with 12 assists and seven digs for Sherman (5-33, 0-7), which plays at first-place Lovejoy on Tuesday.

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against first-place Lovejoy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12, in District 10-5A action.

Denison (14-24, 1-6) will travel to fourth-place Princeton on Tuesday.

District 9-3A

Whitesboro 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, Cortlyn Cobb had nine kills and three digs as Whitesboro defeated S&S, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22, in district action.

Libby Langford totaled eight kills and nine digs, Ashlee Hensley finished with 14 assists, eight digs and two kills, Elly Harper added 12 digs and seven assists, Chesney Wolf collected 12 digs and Emily Barker and BreAnn Beste each finished with six digs for Whitesboro, which has the district bye at plays at Tom Bean before returning to 9-3A action by hosting Pilot Point on Friday.

S&S (3-16, 0-9) will host third-place Pilot Point on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 3, Bonham 0

In Bonham, Valerie Young had 12 kills, 12 assists and 13 digs as first-place Van Alstyne beat second-place Bonham, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15, in district action to clinch the top seed for the playoffs.

Micah Welch totaled 11 kills, 15 assists, 13 digs, Sydney Ingram chipped in six kills, Hannah Hemphill put down five kills, Lindi Boling collected 26 digs, Darcey Earley finished with nine digs and Sydney Sullivan contributed seven digs for Van Alstyne (29-4, 10-0), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday.

Averi Reeves had 11 kills and Alli Kirkpatrick finished with six kills for Bonham, which remained a half-game ahead of Bells.

Bells 3, Whitewright 0

In Bells, Bella Smith had 11 kills, five digs and three blocks as the third-place Lady Panthers beat Whitewright, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13, in district action.

Gabby Smith added 11 kills and five digs, Kayton Arnold put down five kills, Carson Gafford chipped in four kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 25 assists to go with three aces and Mia Moore collected four digs for Bells (22-14, 6-3), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Leonard on Tuesday.

District 12-2A

Trenton 3, Tom Bean 1

In Trenton, Kaitlyn Lind had 11 kills and two blocks for Tom Bean but Trenton defeated the Lady Tomcats, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24, in district action.

Chloe Farrrer totaled seven kills and 10 digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 30 assists to go with 11 digs, Kyndle Selman put down seven kills, Taylor Whitehurst collected 20 digs, Laramie Worley chipped in 14 digs and Shelby Mason finished with seven digs for Tom Bean (11-19, 3-3), which has the district bye on Tuesday and will host Whitesboro.