CALLISBURG — Both of Blake Smith’s catches went for touchdowns and he also intercepted a pair of passes as S&S ended an 18-game losing streak with a 25-7 victory against Callisburg in District 5-3A (II) action.

Jake Reynolds was 10-of-18 passing for 123 yards and four touchdowns with an interception and also ran 16 times for 67 yards, Nathanael Raney added three catches for 22 yards and a TD and Cannen Fellegy totaled 22 yards and a score on a pair of catches for S&S (1-7, 1-3), which hosts Nocona on Friday.

Callisburg (0-7, 0-3), which finished with 129 yards and five turnovers, travels to Holliday on Friday.

District 5-3A (I)

Pottsboro 61, Bonham 6

In Bonham, Cy Shope had nine carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns and also threw a TD pass as first-place Pottsboro clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Bonham in district action.

Jett Carroll had 14 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Jasek Hooker returned a punt 43 yards for a touchdown and Jacob McDonald kicked a 36-yard field foal for Pottsboro (8-0, 4-0), which hosts third-place Emory Rains on Friday.

Nick Rhinehart kicked a pair of field goals for Bonham (1-6, 0-3), which travels to Lone Oak on Friday.

District 4-3A (I)

Brock 38, Whitesboro 3

In Whitesboro, Brock used a strong second-half to pull away from Whitesboro in district action.

The Bearcats (4-4, 2-2) led 3-0 on a 35-yard field goal by Jeffrey Arita-Rosa and were down just 7-3 at half-time after a Cash Jones TD run.

Brock (5-2, 2-1) then had three more touchdowns in the third quarter and padded its lead in the fourth.

Tryston Gaines had four catches for 62 yards for Whitesboro, which has the district bye on Friday before playing at Ponder on Nov. 1.

District 9-3A (II)

Bells 35, Chisum 7

In Bells, Wrangler Priest had 16 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns as first-place Bells defeated Paris Chisum in district action.

Kaden Pyle returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, Bo Baker ran 11 times for 77 yards, Grady Waldrip chipped in eight carries for 49 yards and a score and Blake Rolen added a rushing TD for Bells (4-3, 3-0), which is the only remaining undefeated team in the district standings. The Panthers play at second-place Blue Ridge on Friday.

Trentyn Ortega had 26 carries for 103 yards and five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown for Chisum (2-6, 1-3).

Whitewright 28, Cooper 13

In Cooper, Marshall Mangrum completed 15-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns and had 10 carries for 36 yards and two touchdowns as Whitewright defeated Cooper in district action.

Kayden Carraway had five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns, Ryne Godbey added four catches for 66 yards and Dylan Cordell ran 12 times for 112 yards for Whitewright (4-3, 1-2), which hosts Leonard on Friday.

Jayden Limbaugh had 19 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown and a 61-yard TD pass to Tristin Weathers for Cooper (3-5, 2-2), which has the district bye on Friday.

District 9-2A (II)

Tioga 20, Era 14

In Era, Caleb McKinney ran 17 times for 119 yards and a touchdown and also completed 11-of-24 passes for 143 yards and a two touchdowns as Tioga defeated Era in the district opener.

Marshall Lease caught seven passes for 102 yards and a score while Logan Westbrook hauled in an eight-yard TD pass and Kaleb Scott finished with 11 carries for 50 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards for Tioga (3-4, 1-0), which hosts Muenster for sole possession of first place on Friday.

Era (0-6, 0-1), which was down 14-6 at half-time, hosts Peaster on Friday in a non-district contest.