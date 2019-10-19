TEXARKANA — Driving for a key victory in District 7-5A (I) play, the Sherman Bearcats were unable to pull out a comeback win as the Texas High Tigers earned the 27-14 victory at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park

Sherman (3-4, 0-3) had a one-point advantage after three quarters and was driving to take the lead in the final minutes before Caleb Arnold returned an interception — his third of the season — 50 yards for the final margin with 1:12 left in the game.

The Bearcats are now looking at winning their final three games, starting at home against Wylie East on Friday, to have a chance at a third straight playoff appearance.

Sherman twice turned back Texas High drives with interceptions by Aaron Ingram in the end zone. Tate Bethel completed 27-of-49 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Benji Omayebu had 12 receptions for 114 yards and a score, Elijah Chapman added three catches for 68 yards and a TD, Sean Husband had six for 57 yards and Jacoby Hunt finished with five catches for 44 yards as the Bearcats finished with 349 yards.

Mike Brown had 20 carries for 55 yards.

The Tigers (4-4, 1-3) jumped out a 13-0 lead, fell behind in the third quarter and scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth to keep their postseason hopes alive. Texas High finished with 394 yards.

Tracy Cooper rushed 17 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and Rian Cellers came back from a three-game hiatus to throw for 211 yards, two scores and two interceptions.

Kobe Webster caught four balls for 80 yards and a 49-yard touchdown with 10:45 left in the game to regain the lead for the Tigers. Caden Miller had two receptions for 63 yards, and Clayton Smith added two grabs for 48 yards and a TD.

Chapman’s 50-yard scoring catch gave the Bearcats a 14-13 lead with 3:56 left in the third.

The Tigers needed just four plays to get on the scoreboard, Cooper taking a hand off on fourth-and-one and breaking free up the middle. He darted 61 yards to paydirt on his initial carry of the game to get Texas High on the board early.

Texas High’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Bearcats’ first possession, and Smith had a 28-yard TD reception from Cellers with 8:23 left in the first.

The next Sherman drive ended just into Tiger territory as Smith strip-sacked Bethel, and Jaylen Green recovered for THS.

After an incompletion on fourth down by Texas High early in the second quarter, the Bearcats marched 71 yards on seven snaps for a score. Benji Omayebu snagged a screen pass and knifed through the Texas High defense for a 28-yard TD.

The Tigers responded on their ensuing drive, but Aaron Ingram intercepted a pass in the end zone with 6:01 left in the half to thwart the opportunity.

Sherman drove into the red zone, but a penalty and sack took them from he 10 to the 23. A 40-yard field goal try was blocked by Marquavius Fisher on the next-to-the final play of the half.

Texas High piled up 231 yards of total offense before halftime, and the Bearcats had 193 yards.