Friday

Oct 18, 2019


7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA


x-McK. North 4-0 7-1 402 249


John Tyler 3-0 3-4 127 185


Mes. Poteet 3-0 4-3 242 192


W. Mesquite 1-2 1-6 186 315


Texas High 1-3 4-4 205 201


Sherman 0-3 3-4 169 186


Wylie East 0-4 2-6 154 351


Friday, Oct. 18


Texas High 27, Sherman 14


Mesquite Poteet 51, Wylie East 10


McKinney North 56, West Mesquite 34


(John Tyler bye)


Thursday, Oct. 24


John Tyler at McKinney North


Friday, Oct. 25


Wylie East at Sherman


West Mesquite at Mesquite Poteet


(Texas High bye)


7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Frisco High 5-1 7-1 313 186


D. Braswell 4-1 5-2 323 213


Denison 4-1 5-2 259 180


Lovejoy 4-1 5-2 286 187


F. Reedy 3-3 4-4 195 199


Princeton 2-3 3-4 247 271


F. Leb. Trail 1-4 3-4 206 296


Lake Dallas 1-4 2-5 155 224


F. Memorial 0-6 1-7 168 319


Thursday, Oct. 17


Denton Braswell 37, Frisco Reedy 7


Friday, Oct. 18


Denison 10, Frisco High 7


Lovejoy 63, Princeton 35


Lake Dallas 34, Frisco Memorial 29


(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)


Friday, Oct. 25


Frisco Memorial at Denison


Denton Braswell at Princeton


Lovejoy at Lake Dallas


Frisco Lebanon Trail at Frisco Reedy


(Frisco High bye)


4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Pilot Point 4-0 7-1 245 128


Boyd 2-1 5-2 238 105


Brock 2-1 5-2 194 75


Whitesboro 2-2 4-4 153 203


Paradise 1-2 4-3 229 166


Ponder 1-3 3-5 168 322


Bowie 0-3 0-7 80 295


Friday, Oct. 18


Brock 38, Whitesboro 3


Pilot Point 36, Boyd 21


Ponder 36, Bowie 21


(Paradise bye)


Friday, Oct. 25


Ponder at Brock


Boyd at Bowie


Paradise at Pilot Point


(Whitesboro bye)


5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


x-Pottsboro 4-0 8-0 380 112


Van Alstyne 3-1 4-4 212 242


Rains 2-1 4-3 218 208


Howe 2-2 3-5 219 233


Commerce 1-2 2-5 189 247


Lone Oak 0-3 1-6 110 288


Bonham 0-3 1-6 140 364


Friday, Oct. 18


Pottsboro 61, Bonham 6


Howe 42, Lone Oak 6


Van Alstyne 46, Commerce 36


(Rains bye)


Friday, Oct. 25


Howe at Commerce


Rains at Pottsboro


Bonham at Lone Oak


(Van Alstyne bye)


5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Gunter 4-0 7-1 287 95


Henrietta 3-1 5-3 173 120


City View 2-1 5-2 272 110


Nocona 1-2 3-4 143 259


Holliday 1-2 4-3 148 102


S&S 1-3 1-7 103 414


Callisburg 0-3 0-7 60 214


Friday, Oct. 18


Gunter 31, City View 27


S&S 25, Callisburg 7


Holliday 13, Henrietta 0


(Nocona bye)


Friday, Oct. 25


Nocona at S&S


Callisburg at Holliday


Henrietta at City View


(Gunter bye)


9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Bells 3-0 4-3 195 123


Blue Ridge 2-1 4-3 180 183


Cooper 2-2 3-5 204 215


Leonard 2-2 4-4 303 267


Whitewright 1-2 4-3 172 185


Prairiland 1-2 2-5 136 229


Chisum 1-3 2-6 178 351


Friday, Oct. 18


Leonard 51, Blue Ridge 26


Bells 35, Chisum 7


Whitewright 28, Cooper 13


(Prairiland bye)


Friday, Oct. 25


Bells at Blue Ridge


Leonard at Whitewright


Prairiland at Chisum


(Cooper bye)


5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA


x-Valley View 2-0 5-2 229 111


Trenton 1-0 4-2 185 72


Tom Bean 1-0 3-4 131149


Collinsville 0-2 3-5 116 219


Celeste 0-2 1-7 122 189


Friday, Oct. 18


Tom Bean 22, Collinsville 14


Valley View 39, Celeste 0


(Trenton bye)


Friday, Oct. 25


Trenton at Valley View


Celeste at Tom Bean


(Collinsville bye)


9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Tioga 1-0 3-4 148 207


x-Muenster 1-0 6-2 190 114


x-Cumby 0-1 5-3 268 191


x-Era 0-1 0-6 59 278


Friday, Oct. 18


Tioga 20, Era 14


Muenster 46, Cedar Hill Newman 22


Cumby 52, Texas Wind Academy 6


Friday, Oct. 25


Muenster at Tioga


Peaster at Era


(Cumby bye)


x-clinched playoff spot