7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-McK. North 4-0 7-1 402 249
John Tyler 3-0 3-4 127 185
Mes. Poteet 3-0 4-3 242 192
W. Mesquite 1-2 1-6 186 315
Texas High 1-3 4-4 205 201
Sherman 0-3 3-4 169 186
Wylie East 0-4 2-6 154 351
Friday, Oct. 18
Texas High 27, Sherman 14
Mesquite Poteet 51, Wylie East 10
McKinney North 56, West Mesquite 34
(John Tyler bye)
Thursday, Oct. 24
John Tyler at McKinney North
Friday, Oct. 25
Wylie East at Sherman
West Mesquite at Mesquite Poteet
(Texas High bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Frisco High 5-1 7-1 313 186
D. Braswell 4-1 5-2 323 213
Denison 4-1 5-2 259 180
Lovejoy 4-1 5-2 286 187
F. Reedy 3-3 4-4 195 199
Princeton 2-3 3-4 247 271
F. Leb. Trail 1-4 3-4 206 296
Lake Dallas 1-4 2-5 155 224
F. Memorial 0-6 1-7 168 319
Thursday, Oct. 17
Denton Braswell 37, Frisco Reedy 7
Friday, Oct. 18
Denison 10, Frisco High 7
Lovejoy 63, Princeton 35
Lake Dallas 34, Frisco Memorial 29
(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Frisco Memorial at Denison
Denton Braswell at Princeton
Lovejoy at Lake Dallas
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Frisco Reedy
(Frisco High bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pilot Point 4-0 7-1 245 128
Boyd 2-1 5-2 238 105
Brock 2-1 5-2 194 75
Whitesboro 2-2 4-4 153 203
Paradise 1-2 4-3 229 166
Ponder 1-3 3-5 168 322
Bowie 0-3 0-7 80 295
Friday, Oct. 18
Brock 38, Whitesboro 3
Pilot Point 36, Boyd 21
Ponder 36, Bowie 21
(Paradise bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Ponder at Brock
Boyd at Bowie
Paradise at Pilot Point
(Whitesboro bye)
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Pottsboro 4-0 8-0 380 112
Van Alstyne 3-1 4-4 212 242
Rains 2-1 4-3 218 208
Howe 2-2 3-5 219 233
Commerce 1-2 2-5 189 247
Lone Oak 0-3 1-6 110 288
Bonham 0-3 1-6 140 364
Friday, Oct. 18
Pottsboro 61, Bonham 6
Howe 42, Lone Oak 6
Van Alstyne 46, Commerce 36
(Rains bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Howe at Commerce
Rains at Pottsboro
Bonham at Lone Oak
(Van Alstyne bye)
5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Gunter 4-0 7-1 287 95
Henrietta 3-1 5-3 173 120
City View 2-1 5-2 272 110
Nocona 1-2 3-4 143 259
Holliday 1-2 4-3 148 102
S&S 1-3 1-7 103 414
Callisburg 0-3 0-7 60 214
Friday, Oct. 18
Gunter 31, City View 27
S&S 25, Callisburg 7
Holliday 13, Henrietta 0
(Nocona bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Nocona at S&S
Callisburg at Holliday
Henrietta at City View
(Gunter bye)
9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Bells 3-0 4-3 195 123
Blue Ridge 2-1 4-3 180 183
Cooper 2-2 3-5 204 215
Leonard 2-2 4-4 303 267
Whitewright 1-2 4-3 172 185
Prairiland 1-2 2-5 136 229
Chisum 1-3 2-6 178 351
Friday, Oct. 18
Leonard 51, Blue Ridge 26
Bells 35, Chisum 7
Whitewright 28, Cooper 13
(Prairiland bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Bells at Blue Ridge
Leonard at Whitewright
Prairiland at Chisum
(Cooper bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Valley View 2-0 5-2 229 111
Trenton 1-0 4-2 185 72
Tom Bean 1-0 3-4 131149
Collinsville 0-2 3-5 116 219
Celeste 0-2 1-7 122 189
Friday, Oct. 18
Tom Bean 22, Collinsville 14
Valley View 39, Celeste 0
(Trenton bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Trenton at Valley View
Celeste at Tom Bean
(Collinsville bye)
9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Tioga 1-0 3-4 148 207
x-Muenster 1-0 6-2 190 114
x-Cumby 0-1 5-3 268 191
x-Era 0-1 0-6 59 278
Friday, Oct. 18
Tioga 20, Era 14
Muenster 46, Cedar Hill Newman 22
Cumby 52, Texas Wind Academy 6
Friday, Oct. 25
Muenster at Tioga
Peaster at Era
(Cumby bye)
x-clinched playoff spot