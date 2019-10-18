American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden weigh in on 10 hot-button topics from this week's college football schedule:

1. Does Texas have to win big over Kansas — for validation?



Bohls: Yes. The Longhorns need to crush the Jayhawks (and will do so 48-17) to stabilize themselves for a strong second-half run. Even though that won’t serve as much redemption for the Oklahoma defeat, Texas can turn the page and set in motion the drive to Arlington and a New Year’s Six bowl.

Golden: No. Just win. How big does not matter because we all know the Horns are going to work KU anyway. Saturday’s 44-17 win is expected, but I’m not sure how impressive it will be.

2. Who's the best one-loss team in the country?



Bohls: Florida. The Gators narrowly lost at LSU despite passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Trask is completing 68% of his passes, has thrown for nine touchdowns and has run for two more, and the defense ranks second nationally with 17 takeaways and leads the country in red zone defense at 47% scoring.

Golden: Notre Dame. Two years after surviving the hot seat, coach Brian Kelly has the Irish playing well. Quarterback Ian Book isn’t flashy, but he’s 15-2 as a starter. The Irish could well be 6-0 if not for a late defeat to Georgia.

3. Do you believe in Baylor?



Bohls: Not 100%. Maybe 80%. The 6-0 Bears are much, much, much improved and are a really good football team, but they’re also a product of a tissue-soft nonconference schedule, an aggressive defense that has 23 sacks and the most underrated quarterback in the game in Charlie Brewer, who directed a pair of game-winning scores against Texas Tech and Iowa State. That said, I think the Bears lose to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Golden: Yes. Matt Rhule is one heck of a coach and Brewer may be the most underappreciated quarterback in college football. The Bears still have games coming up against Oklahoma and Texas but have a good chance to finish with nine wins.

4. Are Sam Ehlinger's Heisman hopes dead?



Bohls: Unfortunately, yes. He’s still one of the best and most respected quarterbacks in college football, but a second loss doomed his chances because there are too many other equally talented quarterbacks with comparable or better statistics, among them Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.

Golden: Yes. Fair or not, the Heisman often comes down to how one fares against other contenders. Sam lost his marquee matchups against LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts. There’s still 2020.

5. How many more 100-yard games for Roschon Johnson?



Bohls: I’ll go with three, but it would be more than that if Tom Herman would name him the No. 1 tailback going forward and commit more to the run. Texas still has games with Kansas (122nd nationally in run defense) Kansas State (99th) and Texas Tech (95).

Golden: Let’s say two because Keaontay Ingram will top the century mark twice more as well. He’s struggling but will bounce back. Johnson is clearly better, but Ingram will have his moments.

6. Pick a Top 25 upset.



Bohls: Fresh off an upset of Memphis, Temple cracked the Top 25 and will post its second big upset in as many weeks by toppling undefeated SMU, which is averaging 44 points a game. The Owls are loaded at wide receiver and their defense gives up just 19 points a game. They’ll knock off the Mustangs 31-28.

Golden: Remember last week’s question regarding which quarterback would lose first between OU's Hurts and SMU’s Shane Buechele? Well, the time has come for that answer. Boo Jr. blinks first. The Ponies will lose to Temple.

7. Will Texas get back to Arlington and run the table?



Bohls: They won't win every game from here on in, but they will get to Jerry World. Because they have tough road games remaining at TCU, Iowa State and Baylor and hardly gimme games with Kansas State and Texas Tech, the prediction is they will have another loss but will still qualify for the Big 12 championship rematch against the Sooners.

Golden: I expect the Horns to do enough to force a Red River Rivalry rematch, but not without peril. They will lose to either Baylor or Iowa State on the road but still make it back to Jerry World.

8. Will Clemson stumble before the playoff?



Bohls: Absolutely not. The ACC is the weakest of the Power Five conferences. Clemson, at No. 3, is the only ACC team in the Top 25. Virginia's slotted at 31st. They're the only two ACC teams ranked or receiving votes of the 38 teams that are one or the other. It’s a walk in the park.

Golden: Only if someone coats the bottom of their cleats with grease. The Tigers are a big fish in an ACC that’s lacking sharks. Easy sailing to the CFP, assuming Trevor Lawrence stays healthy.

9. What team do you wish Texas would play in the future?



Bohls: I’d love to see the Longhorns match up with Army on the road. I’d love to see a game played at West Point. And because the Black Knights run the ball nearly every down, the game would last only two hours, and our stories would make the next day's newspaper.

Golden: I will go to my grave demanding that Texas and Texas A&M resume their rivalry. Hopefully soon, though I understand the Aggies’ reluctance to add UT to a yearly schedule that includes LSU and Alabama. But if they can play Clemson, then why not Texas?

10. Who's on your Mount Rushmore of all-time college quarterbacks?



Bohls: No foursome will be complete without Tommie Frazier, Vince Young, Peyton Manning and Deshaun Watson (with apologies to Roger Staubach and Bobby Layne).

Golden: Give me Vince Young, Tommie Frazier, Peyton Manning and TD machine Tim Tebow.