GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers dug themselves into a big hole early in district play by losing their first three matches, but they are slowly working their way out of it with wins over Mineral Wells and Brownwood in their last two contests.

“We are being more aggressive, earning more points and putting balls away. I also see that we are playing smarter, keeping more balls in play when they aren’t hammer balls,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “Everyone doing their job helps so much. Offensively, being able to move the ball around allows us to capitalize on other team’s weaknesses.”

The Lady Tigers (17-18, 2-3) have distanced themselves from Mineral Wells, who is winless in district play, and they now stand in a tie for third with Godley at 2-3 with three games remaining. If the Lady Tigers win out, they could finish as high as second, thus avoiding Argyle or Decatur in the first round of the playoffs.

Running the table, however, would mean beating district favorite Stephenville on Friday night at Tiger Arena. Varsity begins at 4:30 p.m.

“We are expecting a great defense from Stephenville, and for them to move the ball around,” Langford said. “Our pins just have to find them quicker, get set and be ready for our middles to come in. We have to shut them down and be able to keep the ball in play and swing consistently as many times as we need too.”

The Honeybees swept the Lady Tigers, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 on Oct. 1 in Stephenville, but this time around, Langford is hoping Tiger Arena will be a factor.

“Our gym is opposite of theirs,” she said. “Ours is very quiet and open concept. It’s intimidating if you aren’t used to playing in it. Hopefully, that is just one more advantage on Friday.”

LOOKING BACK

Glen Rose senior setter Taylor Fellers recorded her sixth triple-double of the season with 10 kills, 12 digs and 20 assists, and freshman hitter Mattie Young added a team-best 11 kills in the 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Brownwood on Tuesday night.

Sophomore libero Cam Hinton recorded a team-high 23 digs, giving her a school-record 589 digs for the season. She also had a team-best eight service aces.

Junior Alexis Mims recorded nine kills and three blocks (2 block assists and a solo block), while Emma Lozier added 14 assists, six digs and three service aces. Jeana Douglas and Abby Koerner had five kills each.

Avery Turner also checked in with eight digs and four of the Lady Tigers’ 16 service aces.

In the 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Mineral Wells on Friday, the Lady Tigers got a balanced scoring attack from Mims, Brooklyn Vara, Douglas and Fellers, who had six kills each, and Young added five. Fellers and Lozier added 15 and 10 assists, respectively, while Hinton had 10 digs and Turner and Lozier had six, and Kylie Frush chipped in with five.