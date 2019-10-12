VAN ALSTYNE — Valerie Young had 11 kills, 11 assists and 15 digs as the first-place Lady Panthers defeated Leonard, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10, to clinch a playoff spot in District 10-3A action.

Janessa Crawford put down nine kills, Samantha Moore chipped in eight kills, Hannah Hemphill added seven kills, Micah Welch totaled 6 kills, 22 assists and six digs, Sydney Sullivan finished with six digs and three aces, Lindi Boling collected 24 digs and Darcey Earley had 23 digs for Van Alstyne (27-4, 8-0), which plays at third-place Bells on Tuesday.

Howe 3, Whitewright 0

In Whitewright, Ally Harvey had 19 kills and two blocks as Howe defeated Whitewright, 25-7, 25-21, 25-17, in district action.

Sierra Copeland added 11 kills and three blocks, Cassidy Anderson totaled 16 assists, seven digs and three aces, Jenna Honore handed out nine assists and Molly Wilson collected four digs for Howe (14-17, 2-6), which moved a game behind Blue Ridge for the final playoff spot. The Lady Bulldogs play at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

District 9-3A

Gunter 3, Pottsboro 0

In Pottsboro, Beth Gilbreath had 19 kills and seven digs as second-place Gunter picked up a 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 victory against Pottsboro in district action.

Jacee Childers handed out 37 assists to go with 11 digs for Gunter (27-11, 7-1), which hosts Whitesboro on Tuesday and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Hannah Fellinger had six kills and six digs, Taylor Hayes added five kills, Sammy Wallis chipped in four kills and seven digs, Hadley Williams finished with five assists and 10 digs and Hannah Graley totaled five assists and four digs for fifth-place Pottsboro (18-17, 3-5), which has the district bye on Tuesday before playing at fourth-place Callisburg on Friday.

Callisburg 3, S&S 0

In Callisburg, Chelsea McDonald had five kills and seven blocks for S&S but fourth-place Callisburg defeated the Lady Rams, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14, in district action.

Sydney Ringger added two kills and an ace for S&S (3-14, 0-7), which hosts first-place Ponder on Tuesday.

Ponder 3, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, Elly Harper had four kills, five assists and three digs for Whitesboro but first-place Ponder defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11, in district action.

Libby Langford added two kills, four assists and nine digs, Chesney Wolf collected five digs, Emily Barker added four kills and Cortlyn Cobb and Karley Wolf each finished with three digs for Whitesboro, which plays at second-place Gunter on Tuesday.

Ponder (26-12, 8-0) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 12-2A

Dodd City 3, Tom Bean 0

In Dodd City, Chloe Farrer had 13 kills and 18 digs for Tom Bean but Dodd City came away with a 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 victory against Tom Bean in a battle for sole possession of first place.

Raylynn Adams handed out 25 assists to go with 14 digs, Taylor Whitehurst finishes with 30 digs and five aces, Kaitlyn Lind added five kills and five blocks, Emma Lowing chipped in four kills and nine digs and Shelby Mason collected 11 digs for Tom Bean (11-17, 3-1) starts the second half of district play at Wolfe City on Tuesday.