Not much went wrong for the No. 4-ranked Bushland Falcons on Friday to open District 2-3A Division 1 play against the Slaton Tigers.

Quarterback Jared Thomas was 10 of 14 while throwing five touchdown passes and rushing 13 times for 81 yards and another score. Running back David Russell chewed up 96 yards on just five carries to accompany his two touchdown gallops, and wide receiver Skyler Jaco caught five passes for 108 yards and two scores of his own.

In the end, Bushland enjoyed a dominant 58-14 win. The Falcons (6-0, 1-0 2-3A) cruised to a 48-14 lead by halftime, and it was smooth sailing from there.

“It’s good to start out 1-0 in district play,” Thomas said. “It’s good to start out with this kind of momentum. We have great chemistry in this locker room, and I can’t wait to get back in the locker room and listen to some ABBA.

“That’s our jam after the game.”

ABBA might seem like an awkward band for a football team to jam to, but they played it loud and proud … and wideout Skyler Jaco certainly jammed on the field.

Jaco made multiple tough catches and proved to be a reliable target for his quarterback. But those plays don’t happen without hard work.

“We work on it every day in practice,” Jaco said. “Just roll over to the ball and grab it, and just let your muscle memory work. This is just a great feeling, and we’ve got two sophomores that came in – Kash Bradley and Brett Trimmell – that stepped up.

“All our juniors have stepped up and played well, and Jared mentioned the offensive line. They played great. They are picking up blitzers and talking, and that gives Jared time to throw to our receivers.

“And our receiving corps – we’ve been working our butts off every year, every day.”

Bushland coach Jimmy Thomas gave a tip of the cap to his defense, which held Slaton to just 209 total yards of offense while his own offense racked up 463 yards – 231 through the air and 232 on the ground.

“The defense played good,” Jimmy Thomas said. “I think they played real well and really tackled the football well. They were able to get us in good field position early in the game, and we were able to take some shots (offensively) early and make some plays.

“We like to set the tone early on defense and play strong, and we were able to do that tonight.”

Bushland will host Littlefield on Friday at 7 p.m.

BUSHLAND 58, SLATON 14

Slaton 14 0 0 0 – 14

Bushland 28 20 7 3 – 58

FIRST QUARTER

B: Ethan Fuentes 12 pass from Jared Thomas (Baylor Gillispie kick), 9:24

B: David Russell 5 run (Gillispie kick), 7:39

S: Kevondrick Gober 70 run (Zephron Ortiz run), 6:15

B: Skyler Jaco 11 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick), 3:58

B: Jake Orcutt 61 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick), 2:01

S: Quevon McDaniel 75 run (XP failed), 1:48

SECOND QUARTER

B: Jaco 42 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick), 11:50

B: Jackson Espe 26 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick), 4:17

B: Thomas 1 run (XP failed), :23

THIRD QUARTER

B: Russell 50 run (Gillispie kick), 5:33

FOURTH QUARTER

B: Gillispie 29 kick, 5:33

Slaton Bushland

First Downs 4 18

Total Yards 209 463

Rushes-Yards 36-197 27-232

Passing Yards 12 231

Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-5-0 10-14-0

Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 4-15 1-5

Punts-Avg. 7-32 1-49

INDVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing—Slaton: Laz Galindo 1-4-0—12, Gober 0-1-0—0. Bushland: Thomas 10-14-0—231.

Rushing—Slaton: Quevon McDaniel 8-93, Galindo, 3-25, Frankie Garcia 1-0, Gober 16-87, Manuel Sanchez 2-3, Zephron Ortiz 4-0, Team 2-(-11). Bushland: Leaford Calder Jr. 1-11, Coleman Junell 4-13, Brett Trimmell 1-8, Russell 5-96, Thomas 13-81, Ethan Fuentes 2-17, Jackson Espe 1-6.

Receiving—Slaton: Quevon McDaniel 1-12. Bushland: Jaylin Marshall 2-24, Jake Orcutt 1-61, Skyler Jaco 5-108, Ethan Fuentes 1-12, Jackson Espe 1-26.