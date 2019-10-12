PATTONVILLE — Wrangler Priest had 15 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns as Bells defeated Prairiland, 49-12, in District 9-3A (II) action.

Bo Baker added 10 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 72-yard TD pass, Tanner Carter caught a touchdown pass and Canyon Payne and Blake Rolen each ran for scores for Bells (3-3, 2-0), which led 28-12 at half-time.

The Panthers, who are joined by Blue Ridge as the only undefeated teams left in the district standings, host Chisum on Friday.

District 4-3A (I)

Whitesboro 43, Bowie 7

In Bowie, Tryston Gaines scored a pair of touchdowns and Whitesboro exploded with all its points in the second half for a district victory against Bowie.

The Bearcats (4-3, 2-1) were down 7-0 at half-time before taking control in the third quarter with three touchdowns.

Devon Price, Cade Acker, Jacob Hermes and Jacob Smith all had rushing touchdowns for Whitesboro, which hosts Brock on Friday.

District 5-3A (I)

Van Alstyne 36, Lone Oak 0

In Lone Oak, Jake Carroll ran nine times for 165 yards and three touchdowns and also returned an interception for a score as Van Alstyne defeated Lone Oak in district action.

Tymothe Rosenthal threw for 89 yards and a touchdown while Cam Montgomery finished with three catches for 81 yards and a score for Van Alstyne (3-4, 2-1), which hosts Commerce on Friday.

Lone Oak (1-5, 0-2) finished with just 87 yards, all on the ground.

District 5-2A (I)

Valley View 51, Collinsville 6

In Valley View, Collinsville opened district play with a loss against Valley View.

Collinsville (3-4, 0-1) will play at Tom Bean on Friday.