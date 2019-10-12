Behind a near flawless performance by junior quarterback Ryder Hernandez, Cedar Park rolled up 504 yards of offense in its 38-15 District 11-5A DII triumph over Georgetown at Birkelbach Field on Friday night.

After failing to convert on a fourth-and-two on its opening possession, Cedar Park scored on the next five possessions to build up a 31-9 lead midway through the third quarter to put the game away.

Hernandez finished 26 of 32 passing for 342 yards and four scores. He connected twice with Gunnar Abseck for scores, from a yard and four yards out.

Preston Scott and Josh Cameron added scoring catches.

Cameron led all receivers with 135 yards on 10 catches while Will Udoye chipped in 70 receiving yards on 4 grabs.

Udoye, Abseck, Scott and Cameron combined for 22 catches and 266 yards to earn the praise of Hernandez.

“We have great outside receivers, Will Udaye and Preston Scott and we have guys in the slot like Gunnar Abseck and Josh Cameron," Hernandez said. "There are mismatches all over the field. If you take away one, we got three other guys out there that will go make plays for us.”

Kevin Adams led the Cedar Park rushing attack with 73 yards on 11 carries, while bruising Brock Johnson added 54 yards that included a seven-yard scoring jaunt.

Georgetown (3-3, 0-2 District 11-5A DII) could only muster 237 yards of offense against the aggressive "Black Rain" defense of Cedar Park.

RJ Moreno led the Eagles with 83 yards rushing that included a pair of short scoring runs.

In winning for the sixth straight week, Cedar Park (6-1, 2-0) will travel to Hutto on Friday to face the unbeaten Hippos. Last year Hutto walloped the Timberwolves 65-21.

The Eagles will look to earn their first district win next week as face Pflugerville at The Pfield next Friday.