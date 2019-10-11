7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
McK. North 3-0 6-1 346 215
John Tyler 3-0 3-4 127 185
Mes. Poteet 2-0 3-3 191 182
W. Mesquite 1-1 1-5 152 259
Sherman 0-2 3-3 155 159
Texas High 0-3 3-4 178 187
Wylie East 0-3 2-5 144 300
Thursday, Oct. 10
Mesquite Poteet 55, Texas High 10
Friday, Oct. 11
John Tyler 39, West Mesquite 36
McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7
(Sherman bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Sherman at Texas High
Mesquite Poteet at Wylie East
McKinney North at West Mesquite
(John Tyler bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Frisco High 5-0 7-0 306 176
Denison 3-1 4-2 249 173
Lovejoy 3-1 4-2 223 152
D. Braswell 3-1 4-2 286 206
F. Reedy 3-2 4-3 188 162
Princeton 2-2 3-3 212 208
F. Leb. Trail 1-4 3-4 206 296
Lake Dallas 0-4 1-5 121 195
F. Memorial 0-5 1-6 139 285
Thursday, Oct. 10
Lovejoy 20, Frisco Reedy 19
Friday, Oct. 11
Princeton 47, Frisco Memorial 27
Denton Braswell 65, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26
Frisco High 38, Lake Dallas 7
(Denison bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Denison at Frisco High
Princeton at Lovejoy
Frisco Reedy at Denton Braswell
Lake Dallas at Frisco Memorial (HC) (at FISD)
(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pilot Point 3-0 6-1 269 107
Boyd 2-0 5-1 217 69
Whitesboro 2-1 4-3 150 165
Brock 1-1 4-2 156 72
Paradise 1-1 4-2 208 125
Bowie 0-2 0-6 59 259
Ponder 0-3 2-5 132 301
Friday, Oct. 11
Boyd 42, Paradise 21
Whitesboro 43, Bowie 7
Pilot Point 71, Ponder 0
(Brock bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Brock at Whitesboro
Pilot Point at Boyd
Bowie at Ponder
(Paradise bye)
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pottsboro 3-0 7-0 319 106
Van Alstyne 2-1 3-4 166 206
Rains 2-1 4-3 218 208
Commerce 1-1 2-4 153 201
Howe 1-2 2-5 177 227
Lone Oak 0-2 1-5 104 246
Bonham 0-2 1-5 134 323
Friday, Oct. 11
Pottsboro 42, Howe 3
Rains 66, Bonham 0
Van Alstyne 36, Lone Oak 0
(Commerce bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Pottsboro at Bonham (HC)
Lone Oak at Howe
Commerce at Van Alstyne
(Rains bye)
5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 3-0 6-1 256 68
Henrietta 3-0 5-2 173 107
City View 2-0 5-1 245 79
Nocona 1-2 3-4 143 259
Holliday 0-2 3-3 135 102
Callisburg 0-2 0-6 53 189
S&S 0-3 0-7 78 407
Friday, Oct. 11
Gunter 20, Holliday 7
Henrietta 33, S&S 3
Nocona 33, Callisburg 13
(City View bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
City View at Gunter
S&S at Callisburg
Holliday at Henrietta
(Nocona bye)
9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Bells 2-0 3-3 160 116
Blue Ridge 2-0 4-2 154 132
Cooper 2-1 3-4 191 187
Chisum 1-2 2-5 171 316
Leonard 1-2 3-4 252 241
Prairiland 1-2 2-5 136 229
Whitewright 0-2 3-3 144 172
Friday, Oct. 11
Bells 49, Prairiland 12
Blue Ridge 20, Cooper 6
Leonard 62, Chisum 21
(Whitewright bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Blue Ridge at Leonard
Chisum at Bells
Whitewright at Cooper
(Prairiland bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Trenton 1-0 4-2 185 72
Valley View 1-0 4-2 190 111
Tom Bean 0-0 2-4 109 135
Collinsville 0-1 3-4 102 197
Celeste 0-1 1-6 122 150
Friday, Oct. 11
Valley View 51, Collinsville 0
Trenton 27, Celeste 0
(Tom Bean bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Tom Bean at Collinsville
Valley View at Celeste
(Trenton bye)
9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Muenster 1-0 5-2 144 92
x-Tioga 0-0 2-4 128 193
x-Era 0-0 0-5 45 258
x-Cumby 0-1 4-3 216 185
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday, Oct. 11
Muenster 23, Cumby 6
(Tioga, Era bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Tioga at Era
Cedar Hill Newman at Muenster
Texas Wind Academy at Cumby