Herald Democrat

Friday

Oct 11, 2019 at 12:01 AM Oct 11, 2019 at 11:05 PM


7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA


McK. North 3-0 6-1 346 215


John Tyler 3-0 3-4 127 185


Mes. Poteet 2-0 3-3 191 182


W. Mesquite 1-1 1-5 152 259


Sherman 0-2 3-3 155 159


Texas High 0-3 3-4 178 187


Wylie East 0-3 2-5 144 300


Thursday, Oct. 10


Mesquite Poteet 55, Texas High 10


Friday, Oct. 11


John Tyler 39, West Mesquite 36


McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7


(Sherman bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


Sherman at Texas High


Mesquite Poteet at Wylie East


McKinney North at West Mesquite


(John Tyler bye)


7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Frisco High 5-0 7-0 306 176


Denison 3-1 4-2 249 173


Lovejoy 3-1 4-2 223 152


D. Braswell 3-1 4-2 286 206


F. Reedy 3-2 4-3 188 162


Princeton 2-2 3-3 212 208


F. Leb. Trail 1-4 3-4 206 296


Lake Dallas 0-4 1-5 121 195


F. Memorial 0-5 1-6 139 285


Thursday, Oct. 10


Lovejoy 20, Frisco Reedy 19


Friday, Oct. 11


Princeton 47, Frisco Memorial 27


Denton Braswell 65, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26


Frisco High 38, Lake Dallas 7


(Denison bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


Denison at Frisco High


Princeton at Lovejoy


Frisco Reedy at Denton Braswell


Lake Dallas at Frisco Memorial (HC) (at FISD)


(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)


4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Pilot Point 3-0 6-1 269 107


Boyd 2-0 5-1 217 69


Whitesboro 2-1 4-3 150 165


Brock 1-1 4-2 156 72


Paradise 1-1 4-2 208 125


Bowie 0-2 0-6 59 259


Ponder 0-3 2-5 132 301


Friday, Oct. 11


Boyd 42, Paradise 21


Whitesboro 43, Bowie 7


Pilot Point 71, Ponder 0


(Brock bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


Brock at Whitesboro


Pilot Point at Boyd


Bowie at Ponder


(Paradise bye)


5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Pottsboro 3-0 7-0 319 106


Van Alstyne 2-1 3-4 166 206


Rains 2-1 4-3 218 208


Commerce 1-1 2-4 153 201


Howe 1-2 2-5 177 227


Lone Oak 0-2 1-5 104 246


Bonham 0-2 1-5 134 323


Friday, Oct. 11


Pottsboro 42, Howe 3


Rains 66, Bonham 0


Van Alstyne 36, Lone Oak 0


(Commerce bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


Pottsboro at Bonham (HC)


Lone Oak at Howe


Commerce at Van Alstyne


(Rains bye)


5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Gunter 3-0 6-1 256 68


Henrietta 3-0 5-2 173 107


City View 2-0 5-1 245 79


Nocona 1-2 3-4 143 259


Holliday 0-2 3-3 135 102


Callisburg 0-2 0-6 53 189


S&S 0-3 0-7 78 407


Friday, Oct. 11


Gunter 20, Holliday 7


Henrietta 33, S&S 3


Nocona 33, Callisburg 13


(City View bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


City View at Gunter


S&S at Callisburg


Holliday at Henrietta


(Nocona bye)


9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Bells 2-0 3-3 160 116


Blue Ridge 2-0 4-2 154 132


Cooper 2-1 3-4 191 187


Chisum 1-2 2-5 171 316


Leonard 1-2 3-4 252 241


Prairiland 1-2 2-5 136 229


Whitewright 0-2 3-3 144 172


Friday, Oct. 11


Bells 49, Prairiland 12


Blue Ridge 20, Cooper 6


Leonard 62, Chisum 21


(Whitewright bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


Blue Ridge at Leonard


Chisum at Bells


Whitewright at Cooper


(Prairiland bye)


5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Trenton 1-0 4-2 185 72


Valley View 1-0 4-2 190 111


Tom Bean 0-0 2-4 109 135


Collinsville 0-1 3-4 102 197


Celeste 0-1 1-6 122 150


Friday, Oct. 11


Valley View 51, Collinsville 0


Trenton 27, Celeste 0


(Tom Bean bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


Tom Bean at Collinsville


Valley View at Celeste


(Trenton bye)


9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Muenster 1-0 5-2 144 92


x-Tioga 0-0 2-4 128 193


x-Era 0-0 0-5 45 258


x-Cumby 0-1 4-3 216 185


x-clinched playoff spot


Friday, Oct. 11


Muenster 23, Cumby 6


(Tioga, Era bye)


Friday, Oct. 18


Tioga at Era


Cedar Hill Newman at Muenster


Texas Wind Academy at Cumby