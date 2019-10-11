SADLER — The S&S Rams are still seeking their first victory after the Henrietta Bearcats pulled away in the second half for a 33-3 victory in District 5-3A (II) action.

After getting on the board first, S&S (0-7, 0-3) was down only 6-3 following the first quarter and 13-3 at half-time when Henrietta (5-2, 3-0) scored right before the break.

It was the 18th straight loss for the Rams, matching the second-longest streak in program history, also done from 2010-11. The longest is a 30-game stretch from 1967-70.

S&S won the toss and took possession first. The Rams managed to drive the ball to the 15-yard line where Suzy Griffin kicked a 32-yard field goal in the middle of the quarter.

Henrietta took the ball out to the 46-yard line and drove to the 34 where Jonah Lyde connected with Bryce Sikes for the touchdown but the point after attempt failed with 3:35 remaining in the first.

As time wound down in the second quarter, Lyde found Carson Cody for a 24-yard TD pass with 16 seconds remaining in the half for a 13-3 advantage.

Henrietta took the ball to open the second half with a drive to the one-yard line in nine plays before Reece Essler carried it in from there for a 20-3 lead. The Bearcats held the Rams on fourth down to take over on their thirty and were quickly in the end zone again.

Carson Cody was met at the line of scrimmage on the first play so Lyde hit Connor Mitchell for a 70-yard touchdown pass as the gap widened with 4:57 remaining in the third.

S&S fumbled and Garrett Jackson recovered to set Henrietta up with another scoring drive. Nine plays later Essler had his second TD of the night, this time a 16-yard pass from Lyde, with 9:56 left in the game to finish off the scoring.

Henrietta held S&S to 146 total yards with just 15 of that coming in the air. Joey Baggs paced the Rams with 17 carries for 98 yards.

The Bearcats finished with 358 yards as Lyde threw for 194 yards and also led the way with six carries for 62 yards. Cody had 18 carries for 56 yards.

S&S will travel to Callisburg this week the Wildcats while Henrietta will host the Holiday Eagles.