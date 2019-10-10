With the end of the regular season right around the corner, the Lady Eagles had their first opportunity to lock up a playoff berth. And on Senior Night with two road games remaining, there was no better time to secure their spot after a one-year absence.

“You don’t want to wait. They’re both going to be tough games,” Texoma Christian head coach Theresa Barnett said. “I didn’t want it to come down to that and with this Senior Night and the last home game, what better time?”

It turned out to be the perfect time as the Lady Eagles defeated Dallas Yavneh Academy, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14, in TAPPS District 2-3A action at TCS.

T’a nne Boyd put down 10 kills, Annika Hogan added five kills and 15 assists, Cana Miller chipped in five kills and nine digs, Jennifer Cogswell collected eight digs and Allie Holtzclaw had five digs for Texoma Christian (9-8, 5-5), which plays at Dallas Lutheran on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles then finish out the district schedule at Irving Highlands on Thursday and will open the playoffs the following week.

“We took care of some games early on and that put us in a great position,” Barnett said. “After the first week of practice I thought we were good enough to make it. We have seniors but then it jumps right down to freshmen and sophomores. We went to the Savoy Tournament and finished second there and that really prepared us for district.”

The Lady Eagles finished off the sweep with an 11-2 run in Game 3 when Yavneh got within two points in the middle of the frame.

TCS scored five of the first six points and looked to be on its way to finishing off the Lady Bulldogs but the margin slowly dissipated and the Lady Eagles were only up 12-10. Hogan was in the middle of a quick 4-0 burst that was the start of the big run. Boyd had a major hand in the series of plays as well, coming out on the positive end of almost every 50-50 ball she attacked at the net.

Texoma Christian had pushed the lead out to 21-12 and eventually punctuated the win with Hogan’s ace.

“They did a good job of bouncing back in that Game 3,” Barnett said. “We want to get better no matter what, get better every night, whether we win or lose because we’ve played some really good teams and that’s forced us to raise our game.”

Game 2 turned out to be closer than expected based off how TCS took care of business in the opening frame. Yavneh jumped to the early lead and still led 5-2 when the Lady Eagles ripped off a 9-1 surge for a four-point advantage.

Boyd and Claire Tarpley controlled play at the net while Miller and Holtzclaw put down aces to give Texoma Christian a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

But the Lady Bulldogs didn’t go quietly. They were able to trim the deficit down to 16-13 on a TCS service error before the Lady Eagles notched the next six points behind Boyd and Holtzclaw to widen the gap to nine. Yavneh stayed at arm’s length the rest of the stanza.

After the teams were trading points to open the match, Texoma Christian was able to get in a groove for the first of what turned out to be several lengthy runs by the Lady Eagles over the course of the night. This one turned out to be the longest at 9-0 and was led by Tarpley and Jenna Fortenberry.

The 14-5 advantage was more than enough and TCS put an emphasis on the stanza when it closed on a 7-1 run with Miller and Hogan attacking at the net to close it out.