Calendar:

Through Oct. 20 - Oklahoma archery bear season.

Through Oct. 31 – First split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Through Nov. 2 - Early archery deer season in Texas.

Through Nov. 12 – First split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Oct. 15 - 44th annual Texoma Ducks Unlimited dinner from 6-10 p.m. at Denison’s Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom. For information, visit www.ducks.org/texas/events or call chairman Kris Spiegel at (903) 820-8882 or past chairman Eric Kloppers at (903) 815-2229.

Oct. 18-20 - Oklahoma youth deer gun season.

Oct. 24 - Bryan County Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Top Notch Turf Farms in Colbert from 6-10 p.m. For information, visit www.ducks.org/events/oklahoma or call chairman Chris Dorman at (405) 517-7187.

Oct. 26-27 - Youth-only whitetail deer season in Texas North Zone.

Oct. 26-Nov. 3 - Oklahoma muzzleloader deer season.

Oct. 26-Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Nov. 1-3 - Segment A bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Nov. 1-Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Nov. 2-3 - Youth-only waterfowl hunting weekend in Texas North Zone.

Nov. 2-Dec. 1 - First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Nov. 2-Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Nov. 2-Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Nov. 2-Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Nov. 2-Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Nov. 5 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting beginning at 7 p.m. at Sherman’s Baylor Scott & White Hospital (fly tying begins at 6 p.m.). For information, visit www.rrff.org.

Nov. 9-Dec. 1 - First split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Nov. 9-Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Nov. 15-17 - Segment B bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Nov. 23-Dec. 8 - Oklahoma gun deer season.

Dec. 1-Dec. 29 - Second split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 1-Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Dec. 6-8 - Segment C bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Dec. 7-Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Dec. 7-Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Dec. 14-Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Notes:

One year after the formation of Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour, the MLF organization announced yesterday the soon-to-be finalized acquisition of the FLW Tour. Anticipated for some time, the purchase is expected give MLF a feeder system into the organization’s BPT and TV tournaments…The Red River Fly Fishers have announced that the group will be hosting their annual Red River Rendezvous Fly Tying Extravaganza on Jan. 24-25, 2020. The event will once again be held at Eisenhower State Park on Lake Texoma…TPWD reports that the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) recently elected Asst. Commander Game Warden Cody Jones, boating law administrator for Texas, as chairman of the nonprofit organization for the 2019-2020 year. He succeeds Mark Brown, Oklahoma’s boating law administrator…

Hunting Report:

Dove hunting remains slow in Grayson County as the few wingshooters that remain afield wait to see if the big cold front that roared through overnight will usher in some fresh “Kansas birds” from the north…Denison wingshooter Kenny Conyers says few doves are in the local fields that he hunts and reports from the Dorchester and Gainesville area are slow too…Conyers said that several friends found red-hot dove shooting near Coleman last weekend, easily getting their limits…Dry, warm weather has limited local whitetail harvest in the early days of the 2019 early archery season in Texas…

Fishing Reports:

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 80–85 degrees; and the lake is 0.17’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good early on topwaters, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and deep diving crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished around structure. Striped bass are good on slabs, jigs, soft plastic baits, and live shad…ODWC reports that live bait and topwater are the best methods to catch stripers on the main lake right now…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temps are 83–85 degrees; and the lake is 0.56’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are slow on spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, and crankbaits. They also note that bass anglers are reporting more success at dusk than at dawn. White bass are slow on spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 82–85 degrees; and the lake is 1.52’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and topwater plugs. Be patient and look for success around drop–offs and stumps. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or near man–made structure…At Oklahoma’s Lake of the Arbuckles, water temp is 81 and the lake is 1/2 foot above normal elevation. ODWC notes that fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass is good early in the day on topwaters. Later in the day, crankbaits fished in the main lake are also producing good action…

Tip of the Week:

With the first big weather change of the autumn season happening overnight, this year’s Texas/OU weekend should bring better deer movement in the local whitetail woods. Archers might want to bundle up, climbing into early morning stands - with the wind in the right direction, of course - that lie between feeding and bedding areas.