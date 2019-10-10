Even before we got the little cold front that turned the fishing heat up a notch, Texoma was putting on a fishing show. You couldn’t go out without seeing busting stripers everywhere. You just had to be alert but you will see them.

Matter of fact several guides I know, including my son-in-law John Blasingame, say they saw acres of schooling fish. One report said from Mill Creek west it was solid fish on top.

Now the gulls haven’t arrived yet in any numbers, in fact I haven’t seen any yet. The white cattle egrets and cranes lining the bank are easy fish markers. They also work over the surfacing shad the fish push up, giving you a hint of where to fish.

Early morning and around sundown seem to be the best time but the stripers and sandbass will surface and bite all day. Plan on burning some gas if you try to keep up with them. Here is a tip if riding around looking for them — keep a pair of binoculars handy and try to keep the sun in front of you.

The splashes the fish make are easier to see. The baitfish, shad and ghost minnows are almost solid since there is so many of them now. With the water temp dropping, fall fishing is going to just get better. When the gulls show up finding the fish will be a lot easier.

My friend, slow hands Charlie Hill, and I were on the lake Tuesday at 7 a.m. It was still a little dark. As we left our cove I was wishing I had put on more clothes. We made a short run and started fishing; it was slow.

We saw a lot of white egrets working the windy bank ahead of us. They were picking off shad running the bank. Charlie was throwing an old Cotton Cordell Crazy Shad. He started catching a fish or getting a hit on about ever cast. I was in back again working my Rebel Pop R. We were throwing to the bank and starting our retrieves.

I was catching my share of fish also; most were stripers with sandbass mixed in. Thank God for the Lindy Fish Handling Glove; it saves your hands. Now and then we would get a bass out of the active fish. I set the hook hard and for the first time in about eight years of using them I had my TFO Rod snap.

Now these rods are sensitive, tough, light and reasonable priced. The TFO warranty is one of the best in the business. Break one? Send in $30 and the rod and get a new one. They have come out lately with some new elite series rods that are pricey but still below most of the market for those types of rods. You can go to their website to see them. I think I might get one to try if I do, I’ll let you know how I feel about them.

I cast up on the end of a sand bar where the water was swirling around and got our big bass of the day a three-pound largemouth. We moved around and hit several abandoned boat ramps. Every one of them had fish. We continued to move around and only fished on windy banks. Several spots we stopped; the water would boil as fish came up. When this happens, you can’t help but throw at them.

My crappie bite now is hit and miss. One day I will catch a mess of the good-eating fish, other days three or four fish is a success. I still visit the fish market several times a day if I have the time.

If you are fishing for crappie most of ours are coming out of 12-14 feet of water, having brush or cover near helps your chances a lot. 1/8 oz. Blakemore Road runners with small plastic bodies and a Crappie Nibble will catch them. It’s all I’m using.

Sometimes just changing baits will turn the fish on. Remember to fish them slow; almost dead stick them. When the wind is blowing it creates an underwater current, the Blakemore Road Runner has a small blade that will turn in the current even holding it still. For me it and a small ball head Jig works.

This weekend will see a lot of wrapped bass boats on our lake and at our local motels and restaurants. A Bass Champs Tournament with upwards of 150 or more entries will be going out of Catfish Bay for two days of tournament fishing.

I went to a Mexican restaurant out here Wednesday evening to pick up our order and found a couple of men who are fishing it. We talked and I asked if they were catching their share of stripers. One held his hand up and you could see little slits where he had been stabbed by gills and fins.

Seeing the chance to promote our line of outdoor gear I suggested they get them a Lindy fishing glove.

Just 10 days until the Little Dixie Bass Club’s 38th Classic on Catfish Bay October 19-20 with $120 entry fee per boat.

It includes big bass award for each day. There is a side pot of $20 per boat for a bass weighing 3.33 pounds or the closest one and an 85 percent payback pays one in seven places.

The entry fee includes a Saturday night supper for all contestants. Beer will be allowed after fishing but you must bring your own. It will not be furnished like in years past thanks to a new Oklahoma law. Headquarters will be in the Catfish Bay Rally Pavilion. All teams must check in there Friday. Mail-in entries must be received by October 15. Entries will be accepted at the headquarters until 7 a.m. Saturday. For more info call 580-565-0177 or 580-380-1420 day time only please.

Friday night will see me on the road again as Gunter goes to Holliday in football. Chance of rain and cold — football weather. After eating red meat for the last two games, the Tigers will feast on the Eagles. Gunter wins by 13.