Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Whitesboro at Bowie

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Jackrabbit Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 3-3, 1-1; Bowie: 0-5, 0-1

Last week: Whitesboro lost 45-24 against Pilot Point; Bowie lost 67-7 against Brock

Series: Bowie leads 11-5

Last season: Whitesboro won 43-0

Players to watch: Whitesboro: QB Cade Acker, LB Sutton Fuhrmann; Bowie: RB Ty Harris, DL Coleton Price

Notable: The Bearcats have matched their regular-season loss total from last season … The 45 points allowed by Whitesboro last week to Pilot Point was just the second time this season the Bearcats gave up more than 21 points in a game … Bowie is on an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Howe at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Howe 2-4, 1-1; Pottsboro 6-0, 2-0

Last week: Howe lost 55-28 against Rains; Pottsboro won 48-27 against Van Alstyne

Series: Pottsboro leads 20-10-1

Last season: Pottsboro won 27-0

Players to watch: Howe: WR Jordan Jones, DB Arturo Lowder; Pottsboro: RB Cy Shope, DB Conner Pilkilton

Notable: Pottsboro has won eight straight in the series and 11 of the last 12 meetings … The Cardinals are the only undefeated team left in 5-3A (I) … With four games still to play, the Bulldogs have already scored more points this season (174) than last season (158).

Van Alstyne at Lone Oak

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Buffalo Stadium

Records: Van Alstyne 2-4, 1-1; Lone Oak 1-4, 0-1

Last week: Van Alstyne lost 48-27 against Pottsboro; Lone Oak lost 40-12 against Commerce

Series: Van Alstyne leads 1-0

Last season: Van Alstyne won 38-24

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: RB Jake Carroll, DL Jacob Gallardo; Lone Oak: QB Quaid Williams, LB Cole Morris

Notable: Van Alstyne had its 11-game district winning streak snapped last week … The Panthers have suffered their most regular-season losses since 2015 … Lone Oak has allowed at least 40 points in its last four games.

Gunter at Holliday

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Eagle Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 5-1, 2-0; Holliday 3-2, 0-1

Last week: Gunter won 48-0 against S&S; Holliday lost 20-14 against City View

Series: Gunter leads 3-0

Last season: Gunter won 30-13 and 27-6

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Peyton Lowe, DL Josh Magers; Holliday: RB Tristin Boyd, LB Connor Hill

Notable: After Gunter won the district meeting, the Tigers then beat the Eagles in the 3A Division II Region II final … Gunter has allowed just two touchdowns in the past four games and held S&S to seven total yards last week … Holliday's loss to City View last week was the first non-Gunter loss by the Eagles in the past 22 games.

Henrietta at S&S

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: Henrietta 4-2, 2-0; S&S 0-6, 0-2

Last week: Henrietta won 33-7 against Nocona; S&S lost 48-0 against Gunter

Series: Henrietta leads 4-2

Last season: Henrietta won 21-9

Players to watch: Henrietta: QB Jonah Lyde, DB Garret Jackson; S&S: WR Gage Moore, DB Cooper Herron

Notable: A loss would be the 18th straight for S&S, tying the second-longest losing streak in school history from 2010-11 … The Rams had just one first down and seven yards in the loss to Gunter … A win by Henrietta would match their win total from last season.

Bells at Prairiland

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Patriot Stadium

Records: Bells 2-3, 1-0; Prairiland 2-4, 1-1

Last week: Bells did not play; Prairiland won 48-29 against Leonard

Series: Series tied 2-2

Last season: Bells won 59-12

Players to watch: Bells: RB Wrangler Priest, DL Cole Moore; Prairiland: QB Connor Sessums, LB Cade Gordon

Notable: A Bells win would make the Panthers and the Cooper-Blue Ridge winner the only undefeated teams left in the district standings … The Panthers are averaging 279 rushing yards per game … The 48 points last week was the first time in 13 games the Patriots scored more than 30 in game.

Collinsville at Valley View

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: John Kassen Field

Records: Collinsville 3-3; Valley View 3-2

Last week: Collinsville lost 60-0 against Lindsay; Valley View did not play

Series: Valley View leads 28-9-1

Last season: Collinsville won 15-6

Players to watch: Collinsville: ATH Kevin Levya, LB Brayden Ward; Valley View: RB Clint Epperson, LB Austen Griffith

Notable: It has been a decade since the teams did not play each other … Collinsville's lost to Lindsay was the first time it lost by 60 points since a 63-0 playoff loss against Munday in 2007... Half of the Pirates' games have seen them score in single digits … Valley View has allowed just a touchdown in each of its three wins.