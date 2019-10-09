Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.
Whitesboro at Bowie
What: District 4-3A (I)
Where: Jackrabbit Stadium
Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org
Records: Whitesboro 3-3, 1-1; Bowie: 0-5, 0-1
Last week: Whitesboro lost 45-24 against Pilot Point; Bowie lost 67-7 against Brock
Series: Bowie leads 11-5
Last season: Whitesboro won 43-0
Players to watch: Whitesboro: QB Cade Acker, LB Sutton Fuhrmann; Bowie: RB Ty Harris, DL Coleton Price
Notable: The Bearcats have matched their regular-season loss total from last season … The 45 points allowed by Whitesboro last week to Pilot Point was just the second time this season the Bearcats gave up more than 21 points in a game … Bowie is on an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Howe at Pottsboro
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium
Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM
Records: Howe 2-4, 1-1; Pottsboro 6-0, 2-0
Last week: Howe lost 55-28 against Rains; Pottsboro won 48-27 against Van Alstyne
Series: Pottsboro leads 20-10-1
Last season: Pottsboro won 27-0
Players to watch: Howe: WR Jordan Jones, DB Arturo Lowder; Pottsboro: RB Cy Shope, DB Conner Pilkilton
Notable: Pottsboro has won eight straight in the series and 11 of the last 12 meetings … The Cardinals are the only undefeated team left in 5-3A (I) … With four games still to play, the Bulldogs have already scored more points this season (174) than last season (158).
Van Alstyne at Lone Oak
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Buffalo Stadium
Records: Van Alstyne 2-4, 1-1; Lone Oak 1-4, 0-1
Last week: Van Alstyne lost 48-27 against Pottsboro; Lone Oak lost 40-12 against Commerce
Series: Van Alstyne leads 1-0
Last season: Van Alstyne won 38-24
Players to watch: Van Alstyne: RB Jake Carroll, DL Jacob Gallardo; Lone Oak: QB Quaid Williams, LB Cole Morris
Notable: Van Alstyne had its 11-game district winning streak snapped last week … The Panthers have suffered their most regular-season losses since 2015 … Lone Oak has allowed at least 40 points in its last four games.
Gunter at Holliday
What: District 5-3A (II)
Where: Eagle Stadium
Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com
Records: Gunter 5-1, 2-0; Holliday 3-2, 0-1
Last week: Gunter won 48-0 against S&S; Holliday lost 20-14 against City View
Series: Gunter leads 3-0
Last season: Gunter won 30-13 and 27-6
Players to watch: Gunter: RB Peyton Lowe, DL Josh Magers; Holliday: RB Tristin Boyd, LB Connor Hill
Notable: After Gunter won the district meeting, the Tigers then beat the Eagles in the 3A Division II Region II final … Gunter has allowed just two touchdowns in the past four games and held S&S to seven total yards last week … Holliday's loss to City View last week was the first non-Gunter loss by the Eagles in the past 22 games.
Henrietta at S&S
What: District 5-3A (II)
Where: Ram Stadium
Records: Henrietta 4-2, 2-0; S&S 0-6, 0-2
Last week: Henrietta won 33-7 against Nocona; S&S lost 48-0 against Gunter
Series: Henrietta leads 4-2
Last season: Henrietta won 21-9
Players to watch: Henrietta: QB Jonah Lyde, DB Garret Jackson; S&S: WR Gage Moore, DB Cooper Herron
Notable: A loss would be the 18th straight for S&S, tying the second-longest losing streak in school history from 2010-11 … The Rams had just one first down and seven yards in the loss to Gunter … A win by Henrietta would match their win total from last season.
Bells at Prairiland
What: District 9-3A (II)
Where: Patriot Stadium
Records: Bells 2-3, 1-0; Prairiland 2-4, 1-1
Last week: Bells did not play; Prairiland won 48-29 against Leonard
Series: Series tied 2-2
Last season: Bells won 59-12
Players to watch: Bells: RB Wrangler Priest, DL Cole Moore; Prairiland: QB Connor Sessums, LB Cade Gordon
Notable: A Bells win would make the Panthers and the Cooper-Blue Ridge winner the only undefeated teams left in the district standings … The Panthers are averaging 279 rushing yards per game … The 48 points last week was the first time in 13 games the Patriots scored more than 30 in game.
Collinsville at Valley View
What: District 5-2A (I)
Where: John Kassen Field
Records: Collinsville 3-3; Valley View 3-2
Last week: Collinsville lost 60-0 against Lindsay; Valley View did not play
Series: Valley View leads 28-9-1
Last season: Collinsville won 15-6
Players to watch: Collinsville: ATH Kevin Levya, LB Brayden Ward; Valley View: RB Clint Epperson, LB Austen Griffith
Notable: It has been a decade since the teams did not play each other … Collinsville's lost to Lindsay was the first time it lost by 60 points since a 63-0 playoff loss against Munday in 2007... Half of the Pirates' games have seen them score in single digits … Valley View has allowed just a touchdown in each of its three wins.