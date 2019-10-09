GRHS routs Whitney in team tennis playoff tuneup

The playoff-bound Glen Rose High School team tennis squad trounced Whitney, 20-1, on Monday in a non-district tuneup for the postseason.

Coach Gregger Yeager’s Tigers and Lady Tigers had previously qualified for the team tennis playoffs. The area round will be scheduled sometime between Oct. 17 and 19.

Yeager said that the playoff certification deadline for the playoff teams will be Saturday, Oct. 12. After that is when Glen Rose’s playoff opponent, date and site will be determined.

GIRLS

Singles — Hazel Hawkins won 8-1; Abby Green won 8-3; Shelby Simpson won 8-2; Abby Payne won 8-1; Sarah Bope won 8-0; Laney Whitefiled won 8-0; Liz Gutierrez won 8-2.

Doubles — Green-Hawkins won 8-0; Simpson-Payne won 8-2; Bope-Whitefield won 8-5.

BOYS

Singles — Cash Bryan won 8-1; Charlie Simons won 8-1; Carson Osborne won 8-1; Luca Mauri won 8-0; Parker Simmons won 8-0; Winston Lagergren won 8-4; Tanner Boucher lost 8-6.

Doubles — Bryan-Mauri won 8-0; Simons-Osborne won 8-0; Lagergren-Boucher won 8-3.

MIXED DOUBLES

Simmons-Gutierrez won 8-2.